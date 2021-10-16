Shots Fired Inside Plymouth Movie Theater

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hosted budget talks Sunday with two pivotal senator in hopes of resolving lingering disputes over Democrats’ long-stalled effort to craft an expansive social and environment measure. The White House said the session with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.,...
SANTA FE, N.M., Oct 24 (Reuters) - Alec Baldwin has been seen consoling the family of the cinematographer he accidentally killed on the set of his movie, as more reports emerged on Sunday of troubling practices during the filming of the Western "Rust". A distraught Baldwin was photographed outside a...
Victoria, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A tug boat spent the night fighting a container fire that broke out on Saturday on a cargo ship carrying mining chemicals off British Columbia, the Canadian Coast Guard said on Sunday, adding that it would continue to monitor the situation. Sixteen crew...
Led by an unlikely hero, the Atlanta Braves are heading back to a place that used to be so familiar to them. Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Braves to the biggest stage of all with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.
RIYADH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crown prince said on Saturday that the world's top oil exporter aims to reach "net zero" emissions of greenhouse gases, mostly produced by burning fossil fuels, by 2060 - 10 years later than the United States. He also said it would double the...
The Food and Drug Administration said Friday it concluded the "overall benefits" of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old "may still outweigh the risks," after the agency estimated that in most scenarios the vaccine could prevent more COVID-19 hospitalizations in younger children than cause a serious side effect linked to the shot.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he has directed his foreign ministry to declare the U.S. envoy to Turkey a "persona non grata" in a Saturday speech in the northwest city of Eskisehir. The U.S. ambassador, along with nine other envoys from Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and...
(CNN) — An assistant director handed Alec Baldwin a prop firearm and yelled "cold gun" before the actor fired the weapon, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, according to a court document. The "cold gun" remark was meant to indicate that the weapon did not have live...
Richmond, Virginia (CNN) — Former President Barack Obama urged voters to shake off their exhaustion with politics during his first in-person foray onto the campaign trail in 2021, telling voters in Virginia, "we can't afford to be tired." Obama, in remarks supporting Virginia's Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe, lambasted his...
