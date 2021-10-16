Solita Tacos and Margaritas Mexican restaurant is preparing to make a move to a prominent location off of Ocean Boulevard in Downtown Long Beach later next year.

The restaurant posted five new job openings on Sept. 22 to staff the new location that will be taking over the large restaurant that was once the home of Rock Bottom Brewery.

The brewery closed permanently , becoming one of the first major casualties of the pandemic’s impact on Long Beach’s restaurant scene.

Xperience CEO Randy Sharpe said the move was to take advantage of Long Beach’s “up-and-coming culinary scene,” according to the Orange County Register .

Xperience Restaurant Group owns Solita as well as eight other brands, including El Torito and Acapulco Restaurant and Catina. The company already has locations in Huntington Beach and Valencia.

Solita offers Mexican street tacos, classic Mexican dishes, sweets and a wide selection of mezcal and tequila. The restaurant pulls inspiration from Baja California’s beach-side casual style with fire pits, open bars and outdoor dining.

The prices vary from $8 to $9 for taco plates to $14 to $12 for gourmet street-style tacos.

Weekend brunch is offered as well as Taco and Tequila Tuesday specials.

The restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2022.

The post Solita Mexican restaurant to take over former location of Rock Bottom Brewery appeared first on Long Beach Post .