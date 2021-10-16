Too much of a good thing? For Aaron Rodgers, there’s no such thing when throwing to Davante Adams

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is not worried about Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers. Not that he’s confident he’s better, but he knows his focus should not be on individual battles. Ahead of their Week 6 showdown with the Packers, the Bears youngster was asked about his thoughts on...
During the first quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. On the play in question the referee threw the flag when he saw Edwards point at Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers and talk to him in a stern fashion.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has never stood down from the chance to take subtle shots at a member of the NFL media. Earlier this week, he decided to go after ESPN insider Adam Schefter a little more openly. In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers explained...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has certainly had no issue with calling out the media this season following all the criticism he took during the offseason and following the team’s season-opening loss. During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, Rodgers was asked why he...
On paper, at least for fantasy football owners this Bears game against the Green Bay Packers looks every bit the disaster as the Bears and Browns from earlier this season. Bears and Packers games are usually no place for fantasy owners except those who have Aaron Rodgers and possibly Davante Adams. The Bears normally have one player who surfaces with numbers, like Darnell Mooney did last year in the regular-season finale with a career-high 11 receptions.
Green Bay Packers legend Aaron Rodgers continues etching his name in the NFL history books. The future Hall-of-Famer found Davante Adams in the endzone with a fade late in the Packers’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, giving Rodgers the 422nd touchdown pass of his career—the fifth-most of all time.
CINCINNATI – Why Davante Adams isn’t the highest-paid receiver in the NFL is a question for another day. The one that must be asked after the Green Bay Packers receiver caught pass after pass on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals is this:. How does he keep doing this?. Play after...
GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers admitted this week he’s experiencing déjà vu six games into the Green Bay Packers’ 2021 campaign. “This season is beginning to remind me a little bit of a season over a decade ago where we’ve had a number of injuries and in the course of the season added certain pieces to the mix that ended up playing a big role down the line,” Rodgers said. “I think you guys can imagine what season I’m talking about.”
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams enjoyed a career-best game in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals when he totaled 11 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown on a remarkable 16 targets from Aaron Rodgers. He was the beginning, middle, and end of the Packers’ passing attack and enters Week 6 with the most catches and receiving yards in the NFL.
As counterintuitive as it might seem, the Chicago Bears have become more aggressive on defense by blitzing less than they did a year ago. With almost entirely the same personnel as they used under Chuck Pagano last season, the Bears have returned to the top 10 in many key defensive metrics under first-year coordinator Sean Desai.
The All-22 view of Sunday’s 25-22 win over the Cincinnati Bengals revealed two incredible throws made by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The television broadcast angle can sometimes hide the difficulty of individual plays, especially for quarterbacks. From the end zone angle, all players are visible and the true skill required can be seen.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will get his first taste of the rivalry with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Soldier Field. The Packers (4-1) arrive having won four straight, putting them atop the NFC North. The Bear (3-2) have won two in a row, including a 20-9 upset of the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. As kickoff approaches, here’s our snapshot look at the game. Chicago Bears (3-2) ...
CHICAGO – At halftime on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers had 73 passing yards, Aaron Jones had 42 total yards and Davante Adams had 37 receiving yards. The Green Bay Packers’ indomitable duo is too good to be held down for too long, even against a top-flight defense like the one fielded by the Chicago Bears.
CHICAGO - If the Chicago Bears ever close the quarterback gap with the Green Bay Packers, it will have to wait another year. The Packers cruised to a 24-14 win Sunday against their NFC North rival inside Soldier Field with Aaron Rodgers asserting himself as the division’s top quarterback, while Bears rookie Justin Fields looked his young age.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams thinks teammate Aaron Rodgers got the middle finger more times than he did in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Davante Adams with his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers getting all those middle fingers at Soldier Field: "I think it was more so Aaron and Chicago. I think that's probably what it was. I don't get too many birds."
Over the past couple of weeks, there’s been one team repeatedly mentioned as a likely contender for Aaron Rodgers in 2022. Rodgers, of course, nearly forced his way out of Green Bay this offseason. However, the star quarterback and the Packers were able to come to an agreement for 2021. That agreement reportedly includes the option of Rodgers moving on following the season.
No NFL receiver has created more big plays through six games this season than Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers. Adams might not be the fastest receiver or the league’s top deep threat, but no one is producing more explosive plays. The Packers define an “explosive” passing play as...
Aaron Rodgers, a man who doesn't lack the cockiness to match his immense abilities as an NFL quarterback, has informed the city of Chicago that there is an "I" in "team" after all. Perhaps you've seen the clip a few thousand times since Sunday. Sparked by a female Bears fan...
