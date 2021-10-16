CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Overbilled? Texas watching for ‘suspicious activity’ with the rise of telemedicine

By Avery Travis
KXAN
KXAN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2muWGD_0cTahh5200

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Throughout the pandemic, demand for telemedicine and virtual healthcare services has skyrocketed, putting state health officials on high alert for improper billing and even fraud.

According to a report from the Office of the Inspector General — which oversees the Texas Health and Human Services Commission — the spread of COVID-19 prompted changes that eased technology restrictions and expanded the number of Medicaid services available through telehealth and online options.

What happens to telehealth appointments after the COVID-19 pandemic?

In 2019, provider reimbursement for telemedicine and telehealth services averaged less than $800,000 per month, but reimbursements jumped to $9 million in March 2020 and $43 million by April 2020, according to the OIG report. Reimbursements for telehealth averaged more than $37 million monthly throughout 2020.

While the shift to virtual services may have helped these patients stay safe in their homes and still receive medical care, the report notes that it may indicate “wasteful errors or possible suspicious activity” when it comes to billing for these services.

The report focused on certain billing patterns involving telephone-only services or multiple services in a brief time frame, such as:

  • Physicians calling patients as a “follow-up” within the same week as a telemedicine visit
    and billing an evaluation and management (E&M) code.
  • Physicians performing telemedicine visits, then an in-person visit, with a modifier
  • Physicians calling patients they had not recently seen and who had not requested an appointment to “check up” on them and billing an E&M code.

The report also stated that telemedicine can become “vulnerable to overbilling” when providers bill for “impossible hours” for a 24-hour day.

“There are situations in which telehealth services are billed more than 24 hours by a single provider, due to services being rendered by assistants. If this is the case, it is taken into consideration,” the report explained.

The OIG report characterized these patterns as “new program integrity issues” they will continue to explore “especially in services where telehealth was not previously used.”

“I’m not going to lie: to see that they were investigating people who were fraudulently using telehealth was extremely disheartening,” said Dr. Suneet Singh, Medical Director for CareHive. “We want to pick out the rotten eggs, the bad apples and we want them out.”

“It’s sickening to be very honest with you.”

Dr. Suneet Singh, Medical Director for CareHive

Using artificial intelligence-powered technology, the clinicians at CareHive partner with medical groups and healthcare systems to provide digital care options.

Dr. Singh calls it the “digital front door.”

“We’re able to help navigate: ‘Oh, well, this facility is closest to you, but you know what? This one is actually a little bit further, but they’re open for you; they work with your insurance plan; they’re still the most cost efficient option,” he said.

He emphasized their goal was to keep healthcare options cost-effective for patients and providers.

Gov. Greg Abbott wants to permanently expand telemedicine access in Texas

“You know, it’s always easiest to do the most expensive thing, but that’s not the right thing. So, for instance, if you need to talk about your migraine headaches? You want to talk about the results of an X ray? I don’t necessarily need to do an in-person — a touching a physical encounter examination — because that’s a conversation. So, we navigate the patient to the right modality,” he explained.

After reviewing the OIG report, Dr. Singh still said he thinks — on the whole — the problems in the report most likely stem from physicians misunderstanding the billing codes and procedures.

Experts with the Texas Medical Association, agreed, saying they weren’t concerned about the patterns highlighted.

“This is a natural evolution of anything new,” said Dr. Ogechika Alozie, a member of TMA’s COVID-19 Task Force.

“There’s a period of understanding where the insurer is trying to understand, the physician is trying to understand.”

Dr. Ogechika Alozie, Texas Medical Association

He encouraged physicians to utilize the resources on TMA’s website to educate themselves and encouraged patients to take an active role in learning about the process.

Telemedicine poses challenges for some patients

“Talk to you insurer, and feel free to talk to your physician,” Alozie said. “‘What does this visit entail? How long is it going to be? How much am I going to be charged for this? Is there a co-pay?’ These are the questions every patient should have, whether it is telemedicine or in-person.”

He said TMA was also researching whether billing for in-person visits decreased as much as telehealth services increased. Still, he doesn’t want the results of the report to hinder the growth of virtual health options.

“These are going to be things people need, not only today, but into the future, as health care evolves,” said Alozie.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 4

Drew Stancu
7d ago

Fraud & no service, medical system turn in third world country, I was not even able to get my meds for blood pressure.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

‘This Is A Wakeup Call’: Colorado Governor Says State Is Running Low On ICU Beds Due To COVID Cases

DENVER (CBS)– On Thursday Gov. Jared Polis announced ICU hospital beds are running low across Colorado. “Earlier this week we jumped to over 1,000 hospitalizations for COVID,” he said at his weekly COVID19 briefing. “This is a very stark reminder for anybody who thought the pandemic was over. That they could slip by without getting vaccinated, this is a wakeup call.” Currently there are just over 100 ICU beds available in the state. Scott Bookman, Director of Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response Incident Commander for COVID-19, says overwhelmed hospitals will affect everyone who needs medical care. “Surgeries are being canceled....
KIII 3News

Flu cases on the rise in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flu season is here and the CDC recommends that everyone six-months and older get a flu shot. "The flu is not something to be underestimated," Dr. Ryan McCorkle said. "You still need to get vaccinated for it. It causes people to get really sick if you don't get the vaccine and it can kill people."
TEXAS STATE
hackernoon.com

Top 5 Telemedicine Apps for Doctors and Patients in 2021

In 2020, in 2020 doctors provided [50 to 175 times the number of telemedicine visits compared with prior years. Doctor on demand technology can be used in almost any medical field. Doctor-patient - sending research results via apps, and online doctor appointments via doctor-patient, etc. Doctor-doctor - the use of electronic information, integrated digital and telecommunication technologies to exchange data between physicians and to manage medical education, healthcare, and medical services. Digital health apps can facilitate timely and proper medical care during [the COVID-19 quarantine].
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Health
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Health
westchestermagazine.com

Inside the Meteoric Rise of Telemedicine in Westchester

Due to the pandemic, the model for delivering healthcare has changed. But is the change permanent — and is that a good thing?. In the Before Times, if you were feeling achy and feverish, you arranged for time off from work or a babysitter for your kids, dragged yourself to your doctor’s office building, searched for parking, checked in, filled out a long form, and sat in a waiting room for a (hopefully) short or (more likely) long time with other potentially contagious patients. Then, you were ushered into an exam room with only some dog-eared People magazines to keep you company, where you waited some more before finally seeing your doctor.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
mprnews.org

COVID-19 in MN: Active case counts edge lower; hospitalizations rise

2,388 newly confirmed or probable cases, 24 newly reported deaths. 21,605 known, active cases; 990 currently hospitalized. 74 percent of 16-and-older residents with at least one vaccine dose. Updated 3 p.m. Minnesota’s summer-fall COVID-19 surge stubbornly refuses to retreat, although the newest numbers offer some signs conditions may be starting...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland directs doctors, pharmacists to follow expanded rules for coronavirus vaccine boosters

Maryland health officials and pharmacies say they’re prepared to follow new federal approvals for coronavirus vaccines that will allow more people to get booster shots. Under the new approvals, anyone who received the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines can get a booster shot after six months if they are 65 or older or if they are 18 and older living in long-term care settings, ...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telemedicine#Overbilling#Health And Human Services#Medicaid#Oig#E M
FingerLakes1

Telemedicine or emergency room?

Hospitals continue to be overcrowded and understaffed, with wait times appearing to increase every week. Urgent care is another option, but it appears they’re also crowded. So what’s left?. Telemedicine is turning into a more common option for people seeking medical care. People are encouraged to assess their situation and...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Politics
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

You Need a Booster Before This Date, Virus Experts Warn

Millions of fully vaccinated people in the U.S. are now eligible for additional COVID shots months after receiving their first doses. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have authorized and recommended booster shots for select recipients at least six months out from their second shot of Moderna or Pfizer's two-dose series, and everyone who initially received Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine at least two months ago. But because the agencies also authorized mixing and matching booster doses, some people may be waiting on a specific vaccine. Virus experts are currently cautioning against this practice, saying that when you get the booster could be more important than which booster you get.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE
CNET

Don't carry your COVID vaccine card. Here are ways to store it on your phone

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Given the White House's new vaccine mandates that include government workers, school districts and larger employers, it's more important than ever to keep your COVID-19 vaccine card handy. Cities and counties across the country are also requiring proof of vaccination to attend live indoor events and enter gyms, restaurants and bars. That goes for kids, too, who may soon be eligible for the vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
firstforwomen.com

The Covid Vaccine is Not the Only Shot That May Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19

This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it’s also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there’s something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Have vaccines caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths?

Viral image: “The vaccination campaign” increased COVID-19 deaths by 175% in one year. Here's why: A viral image that alleges that vaccines have caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths ignores the outsize impact of the virus on the unvaccinated, as well as the large and growing body of evidence that vaccines substantially reduce the likelihood of death.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KXAN

KXAN

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
757K+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy