The LA Kings returned to the ice this afternoon in Dallas, following last night’s game against Nashville, and in advance of Friday’s matchup with the Stars. Looking at today’s practice, while the beginning appeared to be more of a “get the legs moving” type of skate, Todd McLellan noted that he felt the group that the practice didn’t shake out that way. On the ice, the group was able to get things done that they needed to get done. Considering the two days here of practice in Dallas that’s important.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO