WATCH: John Metchie avoids State defenders for first points of the night

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

After senior cornerback Josh Jobe picked off Will Rogers on Mississippi State’s opening drive, Bryce Young hit John Metchie for a touchdown!

Metchie avoided the Bulldog defenders for a 46-yard touchdown reception!

After a rough start to the season, John Metchie came up big for the Tide on its opening possession to give Alabama the lead 7-0.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire as we offer continuous coverage on the Alabama Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

