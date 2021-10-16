WATCH: John Metchie avoids State defenders for first points of the night
After senior cornerback Josh Jobe picked off Will Rogers on Mississippi State’s opening drive, Bryce Young hit John Metchie for a touchdown!
Metchie avoided the Bulldog defenders for a 46-yard touchdown reception!
After a rough start to the season, John Metchie came up big for the Tide on its opening possession to give Alabama the lead 7-0.
