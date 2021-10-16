WATCH: Josh Jobe baits Will Rogers for an early interception

Mickey Welsh, Montgomery Advertiser

After Mississippi State marched into field goal position on its opening drive, the Alabama defense was able to force a third and ten. Josh Jobe baited Will Rogers to come up with a big interception for the Tide.

This is Jobe’s first interception of the season.

The senior Jobe has been a steady part of the Alabama defense for the past two seasons. It is nice to see the corner get his first pick of the season.

Jobe’s pick set up Alabama’s first score of the game.

