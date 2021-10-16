Minecraft: The Wild Update Announced For 2022, Caves & Cliffs Part 2 Coming Soon

Minecraft 2021 has come and given players just what they wanted, a look at the small and major updates they can look forward to in the next big update. There’s tons of surprises that players have been increasingly excited about, including a mob related poll that fans could take part in. The terrifying Warden mob has gotten its very own eerie biome that can be found in the deepest depths of the mines, while swamps have gotten a brand new coat of paint to make them all the more impressive to find. Both tadpoles and frogs also make their debut in the swamp, where players can simply enjoy their adorable presence as a passive mob. The new mob poll that was voted on consisted of the Glare, Allay and Copper Golem with the Allay taking the crown as the newest deadly mob planned to be added in the latest update.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO