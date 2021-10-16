CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minecraft: The Wild Update Announced For 2022, Caves & Cliffs Part 2 Coming Soon

By Yoerider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the recent Minecraft Live presentation, Mojang revealed the next major update being prepared for Minecraft. The update is called “The Wild Update”, which...

Minecraft 'The Wild Update': Release date, features, and everything we know

Minecraft is a game that constantly improves over time, with Mojang Studios usually releasing at least one major update per year. For 2022, we now know The Wild Update is what's next for Minecraft after the release of the massive Caves and Cliffs Update. The Wild Update adds some awesome new features, improves existing mechanics, and highlights Mojang's commitment to making Minecraft a better game with every single release.
Minecraft Wild Update: Deep Dark, Biome changes & mobs added!

Minecraft Live 2021 concluded its showings on 16th October 2021 and it successfully announced some exciting news about the future of the game. Here is a complete summary of the Minecraft Wild Update, which will be coming sometime next year!. Minecraft is an open-world sand box game where the players...
Minecraft ‘The Wild Update’ adds a new biome, more mobs, and a spooky experience to the game

Minecraft Live 2021 just came to an end and it added a lot of new content into the game with information on the next major update, a mob vote, and more. “The Wild Update” is the successor to “Caves and Cliffs” and with it, it will be bringing new mobs, a new biome, and an adventure to Minecraft only meant for the bravest of players. This update also ties in with the 2nd part of the Caves and Cliffs update and sort of enhances it.
Mojang Reveals Minecraft: The Wild Update, Arriving In 2022

During this year's Minecraft Live broadcast, Mojang unveiled its next big update for the ever-expanding sandbox, crafting and survival game. It's called 'The Wild Update' and will bring new gameplay, more depth and "lots of fun stuff" to the game. There'll be mud, mangrove swamps, different types of frogs and tadpoles, and even boats with chests in them!
Dive into the Latest Additions Coming to Minecraft Soon

Minecraft 2021 has come and given players just what they wanted, a look at the small and major updates they can look forward to in the next big update. There’s tons of surprises that players have been increasingly excited about, including a mob related poll that fans could take part in. The terrifying Warden mob has gotten its very own eerie biome that can be found in the deepest depths of the mines, while swamps have gotten a brand new coat of paint to make them all the more impressive to find. Both tadpoles and frogs also make their debut in the swamp, where players can simply enjoy their adorable presence as a passive mob. The new mob poll that was voted on consisted of the Glare, Allay and Copper Golem with the Allay taking the crown as the newest deadly mob planned to be added in the latest update.
Minecraft Update 1.19 Release Date: When does The Wild arrive?

Minecraft Live 2021 was a massive show, and its highlight was revealing the Minecraft 1.19 update. With all the new features The Wild will bring, here's when you can finally see them arrive in Minecraft. Minecraft 1.19 Update Release Date. Minecraft 1.19, The Wild Update, wasn't given a specific release...
