Well, it was homecoming on Saturday for Christian Watson. He got to see an old friend at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome. The North Dakota State standout receiver had a career day, and that was in the first half alone. The return of NDSU’s most dynamic playmaker to the end zone fueled a 34-20 victory over Northern Iowa, the back end of a key two-game stretch that has the Bison at 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

FARGO, ND ・ 14 DAYS AGO