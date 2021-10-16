Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Overview Trailer Receives 37,000 Dislikes On Youtube

During last week’s Animal Crossing Nintendo Direct, the anticipated expansion to the Nintendo Switch Online service was showcased in great detail. The expansion is set to release on October 25 and will feature Animal Crossing DLC, as well as Sega Genesis and Nintendo 64 titles. This, of course, includes the timeless classics Ocarina of Time (which will be available at launch) and Majora’s Mask (which will be added at a later date). Much like all the other Nintendo Switch Online classic titles, Sega Genesis and Nintendo 64 games will include quality-of-life features such as suspended points and a rewind. Finally, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC, titled Happy Home Paradise, will be released on November 5 at no cost for those with the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass.

