Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Overview Trailer Receives 37,000 Dislikes On Youtube

By Yoerider
nintendosoup.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Nintendo released an overview trailer for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which revealed its launch date and pricing. Since then, the trailer has amassed...

nintendosoup.com

