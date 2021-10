Like it was straight out of a movie, Zeb Noland came off the bench to lead South Carolina down the field to score the winning touchdown against Vanderbilt. "It's one of those moments you dream of as a kid, you know you always think about it," Noland said. "It's a surreal feeling, I think I've told you guys before, I never thought I'd put on the pads again and never get the opportunity to do this again and I came back just because I love these guys, I truly love every one of them.

FOOTBALL ・ 7 DAYS AGO