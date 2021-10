MPs are set to be offered beefed-up security in their constituencies in the wake of the murder of Sir David Amess, which could include a regular police presence at weekly surgeries like the one at which the MP for Southend West was stabbed to death on Friday.Police forces contacted all 650 MPs following Sir David’s death to offer reassurance and support, with some deploying officers to public events MPs were attending.Home secretary Priti Patel said MPs should not be “cowed” by the fear of violence from carrying out their duties as elected representatives of the public, including holding meetings...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO