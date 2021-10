During the annual Silicon Slopes Summit, volunteers are gathered to package one million meals to help feed Utah residents facing hunger. The Silicon Slopes Summit attendees and members of the community who signed up for the Silicon Slopes Serves food drive gathered in the Salt Palace Convention Center on October 13 and 14 in hopes of meeting their goal of preparing one million meals, which will be donated to individuals and families with the help of the Utah Food Bank.

