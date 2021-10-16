CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden: ‘Democracy Survived’ Capitol Riot Because of Police

By Associated Press
K2 Radio
K2 Radio
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (AP) — Standing in front of the Capitol, President Joe Biden paid tribute on Saturday to fallen police officers and honored those who fought...

k2radio.com

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

Trump is responsible for one of Biden's worst nominees being confirmed

Senate Democrats confirmed someone who is arguably President Joe Biden’s worst nominee. You can thank former President Donald Trump for it. Catherine Lhamon, Biden’s nominee for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with every Democratic senator voting to confirm her and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Examiner

'Trillion!': Harris corrects Biden on size of his already-passed spending plan

Sitting a few feet from President Joe Biden during his speech to commemorate the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial's 10th anniversary, Vice President Kamala Harris was well-positioned to issue a quick correction when the president needed it. Touting the size of the American Rescue Plan, a stimulus package passed in...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot#Law Enforcement Officers#Democracy#Peace Officers#Ap
TheDailyBeast

Black MAGA Man Complains His Sentence for Threats Is Racist

A Black man who traveled to Washington on Jan. 6 and then posted threats against Congress complained about a 14-month sentence for his crime, telling the judge it was “racism.” Troy Smocks, of Dallas, was not charged with entering the Capitol and rioting, but he made menacing comments about the lawmakers who upheld the election of Joe Biden. “Let’s hunt these cowards down like the Traitors that each of them are,” he wrote on Parler. When Smocks, who pleaded guilty, learned his sentence—which was shorter than the five years maximum he could have received—he was livid. “Your honor, this is racism,” he said, referencing a white rioter who got a lesser punishment and even invoking Martin Luther King Jr.
SOCIETY
WJTV 12

Deal on Biden’s $2T plan edges closer; Harris is ‘confident’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deal within reach, President Joe Biden and Congress’ top Democrats edged close to sealing their giant domestic legislation, though the informal deadline appeared to slip as they worked to scale back the measure and determine how to pay for it. Negotiations were expected to continue into the weekend, all sides indicating […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Amid Capitol rioting, anxiety at Facebook

WASHINGTON – As supporters of Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, battling police and forcing lawmakers into hiding, an insurrection of a different kind was taking place inside the world's largest social media company. Thousands of miles away, in California, Facebook engineers were racing to tweak internal...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

More Sinema backers defect over her Biden plan objections

Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced more defections Thursday from the broad base of support she built to win her seat in 2018 when five members of her veterans advisory council resigned over her opposition to parts of President Joe Biden s infrastructure plan and refusal to ditch the Senate filibuster.The resignations come as progressive groups are ratcheting up their pressure on the first-term moderate, who along with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is seen as holding back progress as Biden sharply scales back his once-$3.5 trillion plan to win their support.Democrats need their support to push the legislation...
CONGRESS & COURTS
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy