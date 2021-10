Alabama football has never lost to rival under Nick Saban. The Third Saturday in October has been unbelievably one-sided for almost two decades now. That may well continue when tonight’s game is over in a few hours. However, the Crimson Tide have gotten out to an uncharacteristically sloppy start. Tennessee has an early 14-7 lead on the Tide, which is a rarity in and of itself.

