New American record at Boston 10K for women

BOSTON — A record setting day in Boston. 24-year-old Weini Kelati set a new American 10K record in a women’s-only race, winning the Boston 10K for Women Saturday.

Kelati lives in Flagstaff, Arizona. The Eritrean-born runner crossed the finish in a time of 31:18, beating Molly Huddle’s 2015 American record by three seconds.

The Boston 10K for Women was held on a Saturday morning for the first time in race history to accommodate the 125th Boston Marathon.

More than 3,000 registered runners took part in the race according to organizers.

“I think it’s more fun to do the road race, there are people everywhere!” said Kelati. “My plan from the beginning was to push, because I’ve been doing so well in my training, and I’ve been seeing a lot of improvement.”

Organizers say Kelati’s time from today’s race will undergo a ratification process by USA Track and Field before the record becomes official.

Formerly known as the Tufts Health Plan 10K for Women, the race is New England’s largest all-women’s sporting event the second longest-running all-women’s race in the country.

