Once you realize you simply have no offense, then its like the entire program has to sit out a year. Obvious early on that we had no offense and when it did not appear by week three or four, the writing was on the wall. They say defense wins championships, but if you have no offense, you are done from the start. There isn't even the fun of wondering each week if there will be a surprise or not. We had an elite defense to satrt the season and they are still top level. I can only imagine this season with an average or bad defense. We'd be 1-6 with virtually on chance of sting in a game until halftime.

