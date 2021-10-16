CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City SC

fccincinnati.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFC Cincinnati continues their four-match homestand on Saturday night as they host...

www.fccincinnati.com

Comments / 0

The Mane Land

Orlando City vs. CF Montreal: Preview, How to Watch, TV Info, Live Stream, Lineups, Match Thread, and More

Welcome to your match thread for a Wednesday night match-up between Orlando City (12-8-9, 45 points) and CF Montreal (11-10-8, 41 points) at Exploria Stadium (7:30 p.m., FOX 35 Plus). This is the second of three scheduled meetings between the teams this season and second of two in Orlando. The Lions will close the season on the road in Canada on Nov. 7 in the final meeting.
MLS
chatsports.com

Orlando City vs CF Montreal: Player Grades and Man of the Match

Orlando City hosted Montreal in Exploria Stadium for a midweek clash of Eastern Conference foes in the playoff race. The Lions were hoping to take all three points at home against a very tough to break down Montreal, but it wasn’t to be. Orlando City gave up an equalizer in the second half to draw their Canadian opponent 1-1.
MLS
The Mane Land

Orlando City vs. CF Montreal: Five Takeaways

Orlando City struck first in Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw vs. Montreal but couldn’t close the deal, splitting the points in a crucial Eastern Conference playoff race match. The Lions could end up regretting not taking all three points at home with two games left at Exploria Stadium — against the top two teams in the conference — along with trips to Columbus and Montreal down the stretch. Other results from the midweek games prevented the dropped points from being as costly as they could have been, but that was also a missed opportunity to improve positioning by leaping Philadelphia.
MLS
New England Revolution

Revolution Lineup Notes | October 24 at Orlando City SC

ORLANDO, Fla. – The New England Revolution, winners of the 2021 Supporters’ Shield, visit Orlando City SC tonight for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Exploria Stadium. New England’s final road match of the season airs nationally on FS1 and FOX Deportes. The contest also airs locally on the radio on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2 and 1260 AM Nossa Radio.
MLS
chatsports.com

Chicago Red Stars vs Orlando Pride: Gameday Guide and How to Watch

After dropping out of the playoff places last weekend, the Chicago Red Stars face a fight to reach the postseason going into the final three matches of the season, starting with a Wednesday night clash with the Orlando Pride at home at 7:00 PM. The match was originally scheduled to be played two weekends ago, but the NWSL suspended play due to the Paul Riley misconduct scandal. The Red Stars are only outside the playoff spots on goal difference, and with only 4 points separating 3rd from 8th place, the race is wide open. The Pride are the team directly below the Red Stars, sitting on 28 points, only one behind the Red Stars.
CHICAGO, IL
racingloufc.com

Preview: What to watch for with Racing vs. the Orlando Pride

Racing Louisville FC and the Orlando Pride will get their Lynn Family Stadium encore Saturday in the first meeting here since a dramatic preseason, Challenge Cup meeting. Back on April 10, in what was Racing’s first-ever game, the sides finished in a 2-2 draw thanks to Louisville defender Brooke Hendrix’s goal late into stoppage time. Since then, Racing and the Pride had faced off twice in Orlando, playing to a 1-1 draw on July 9 and 3-1 Pride win on Sept. 11.
ORLANDO, FL
fcdallas.com

HOW TO WATCH: FC Dallas vs. Los Angeles FC | 10.20.21

The match will be also be streaming on ESPN+ in English and Spanish for viewers outside the DFW and FCDTV Network markets. (ESPN+ blackout restrictions apply)*. *FC Dallas is proud to partner with TXA21 and EstrellaTV 29 as the club’s official television home in the Dallas/Fort Worth market as well as affiliates throughout the FCDTV Network. As the club returns to play, matches will be televised in DFW on TXA21 and on KCPN (Amarillo) and KMYL (Lubbock). Fans and viewers in those markets who do not have access to a cable provider, can watch all matches are free via an antenna on TXA21, KCPN, KMYL and KTPN or stream on virtual multichannel video programming distributors (vMVPD) such as YouTube TV and Hulu Live as well as on FCDallas.com/Stream.Fans outside of the DFW, Amarillo, and Lubbock markets, can watch them on ESPN+ ($5.99 a month). Except for those FC Dallas regular season matches that are televised nationally, all live, locally broadcast matches will be blacked out in DFW and in all FCDTV Network markets on ESPN+.
MLS
vavel.com

Maryland Bobcats FC vs Chicago House AC preview: How to watch, kick-off time, predicted lineups, and ones to watch

Two NISA teams in contrasting form face off on Saturday night as Maryland Bobcats FC hosts Chicago House Athletic Club at the Maryland Soccerplex. Maryland has been, for lack of a better term, down bad as of late. They’ve failed to win any of their last six games, and five of those games ended in a loss. Their most recent one was arguably their worst, as they were beaten 4-0 by New Amsterdam FC. It’s been a bad month for the Bobcats, and they’ve slipped down the league standings as a result.
MARYLAND STATE
FOX Sports

Orlando City SC faces Montreal in conference action

CF Montreal (11-10-8) vs. Orlando City SC (12-8-9) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT. LINE: Orlando City SC -112, Montreal +266, Draw +264; over/under is 3 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC hosts Montreal in Eastern Conference play. Orlando City SC finished 11-4-8 overall during the 2020 season while going...
MLS
fccincinnati.com

FC Cincinnati acquire $100,000 in GAM from Charlotte FC

FC Cincinnati have acquired $100,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Charlotte FC in exchange for the discovery priority to Ecuador’s Jordy Alcívar, the club announced today. The trade will be executed upon the MLS trade window reopening. FC Cincinnati play host to Chicago Fire FC at TQL Stadium...
MLS
fccincinnati.com

FC Cincinnati Academy Roundup: October 17

The FC Cincinnati Academy took a trip to Chicago this past weekend, and through weather delays and rescheduled matches, came away with five wins and a draw from six matches. Here’s a look at how each academy age group fared:. U13 | Sunday: FC Cincinnati Academy 3, FC United 1.
CINCINNATI, OH
chatsports.com

How to Watch: Crew vs. Nashville SC

The final stretch of the Major League Soccer regular season continues for the Columbus Crew with a historic trip on Wednesday. The Black & Gold will play an MLS match in Tennessee for the first time with an evening match at Nissan Stadium against Nashville SC. The first three encounters between Columbus and Nashville were all played in Ohio with the Crew winning two of the three games.
MLS
fccincinnati.com

Match Preview: FC Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire FC

FC Cincinnati wrap up a four-match homestand Wednesday night at TQL Stadium to take on Chicago Fire FC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in the Queen City. From 6-7:45 p.m. before the game, fans can enjoy drink specials, games and more at the Carl and Martha Lindner Plaza and the Mercy Health Plaza. From 4-8 p.m. at Washington Park, fans can enjoy drink specials, food trucks and more.
MLS

