PlayStation Store on PS5 Adds Helpful New Feature

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PlayStation Store on PlayStation 5 has received a surprising new update that many owners of the next-gen console may not have noticed. Although this update isn't a massive one by any means, it does bring about a new feature that will make it all the easier to purchase games through...

comicbook.com

gamingintel.com

GameStop In-Store PS5 Bundle Revealed – 22nd October

We’ve been prepared all week for an in-store GameStop PS5 restock. Now we know the bundle details coming to stores. GameStop has been an excellent retailer for restocks in the USA, with many reports of gamers finally securing their first PS5 or Xbox Series X. For the 2nd time in...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Now Is Adding One of the Greatest Games of All-Time

PlayStation Now is adding one of the greatest and most influential games of all time. PlayStation Now may currently be in the shadow of Xbox Game Pass, but over time we expect this to change as it continues to get better and better. Not only does it have way more games than Xbox Game Pass, but it has far more classics and generation-defining titles. On December 7 it will add to this impressive library with Grand Theft Auto III - The Definitive Edition, one-third of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition releasing on November 11.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlayStation 5: How to Buy a PS5 Before Christmas 2021

Retailers are getting more PS5 stock all the time, but it can come and go so quickly it's not hard to get disheartened by multiple failed attempts to acquire the elusive console. But, there is still hope if you want to get a PS5 before Christmas 2021, so we've included...
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

Did You Want To Buy That Xbox Mini Fridge? Sorry, Scalpers Got There First

We have some good news and some bad news, all of which is centered around the rather peculiar Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge. This is an official bit of Microsoft merchandise that has a 10-liter capacity and is aimed at gamers. That means it’s designed to hold energy drinks mostly, with up to 12 soda cans fitting inside nicely, along with also having two little snack shelves. The Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge costs $99.99, which is a lot for a meme product but not too much for a functional little fridge and the smile it’ll bring to...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

How to Register to Buy a PS5 in PlayStation Direct Holiday 2021 Restocks

PlayStation Direct will be restocking PS5 consoles this holiday season, but you’ll need to register before you can buy one. Find out how!. It’s almost a whole year since the PS5 launched, but it’s still near-impossible to actually buy one. There aren’t any on store shelves and online restocks for the console are scarce.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

PlayStation Japan Serves Up a Buffet of Brilliant PS5 Games

If you’ve been following PlayStation for a while, then you’ll be familiar with its Japanese division’s high-concept montage videos. The platform holder tends to publish a couple of these every year, focusing on its upcoming first-party and third-party software selection. This latest video has a buffet theme, with Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring just two of the noteworthy titles on the menu.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

PS5 restock updates: Target, PlayStation Direct and more expected soon

Last week, the PS5 restock world was a little on the quiet side. so far this week. The world was largely focused on the Nintendo Switch OLED toward the end of the week, alongside the launch of preorders for Apple's latest Watch, so it's likely there was some space given to those products. That could mean we'll see an increased number of restocks this week, which is what a rumor from Jake Randall seems to suggest regarding Target's plan for this week. Hopefully we will know more about that restock soon.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

PlayStation Plus to add three PlayStation VR bonus games starting in November

Starting in November, PlayStation Plus members will receive three PlayStation VR bonus games at no additional charge, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced in a PlayStation Blog post celebrating PlayStation VR’s fifth anniversary. More information will be announced “in the next few weeks.”. Sony Interactive Entertainment also shared the top five most-played...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

PS5 restock tracker: PlayStation Direct will have consoles later today

As we've suspected for a few days now, Sony has announced a PS5 restock is scheduled for later today. Emails have gone out inviting users to buy consoles at 11am Pacific/2pm Eastern, and in the past any consoles not claimed by those who have been invited will be made available to purchase publicly at 2pm Pacific/5pm Eastern. Outside of this, a rumor from Jake Randall seems to suggest Target is planning a PS5 restock later this week. Hopefully we will know more about that restock soon. We're also looking for a PS5 restock from Walmart and Amazon, which haven't had consoles in a few weeks now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Is PlayStation Working on Rebooting The Getaway for PS5?

PlayStation London Studio is looking to hire for a number of different roles for an upcoming online game. At this time, the developer has revealed no details about its next project, other than some of the positions that are available: senior game AI programmer, lead online programmer, procedural technical artist, lead character artist, and senior level/mission designer. PlayStation London Studio revealed these positions in a new Tweet, leading to speculation from fans about what the future might hold. London Studio previously planned to make a new take on The Getaway for the PlayStation 3, but that project ended up cancelled. However, some fans believe this project could be a new series entry for PlayStation 5!
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Offers to expect from Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

You know the score by now. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, spanning several days – often an entire week, or even more – with discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to cosmetics, televisions, smartphones and much more.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got dedicated pieces on deals on televisions, general technology, and gaming – the latter of which you’re reading right now. We’ve even got one just for the Nintendo Switch,...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

PlayStation offering direct PS5 sales for Christmas

PlayStation is opening up a registration service for US players to buy the console for the Holiday season. If you have a US address and a PSN ID, you can head to the PlayStation registration site to chuck your name in the ring to be in with the chance to buy a PS5 for Christmas.
FIFA
TechCrunch

Reddit adds a new way to post with launch of ‘Predictions’ feature

This is the first new posting format Reddit has introduced in nearly two years, and one that the company says is designed to increase engagement on the platform by reducing the barrier to posting. That is, while some users may not feel comfortable posting publicly or engaging in discussions, they may take the time to respond to a poll or, now, make a prediction.
INTERNET

