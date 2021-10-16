PlayStation Store on PS5 Adds Helpful New Feature

PlayStation London Studio is looking to hire for a number of different roles for an upcoming online game. At this time, the developer has revealed no details about its next project, other than some of the positions that are available: senior game AI programmer, lead online programmer, procedural technical artist, lead character artist, and senior level/mission designer. PlayStation London Studio revealed these positions in a new Tweet, leading to speculation from fans about what the future might hold. London Studio previously planned to make a new take on The Getaway for the PlayStation 3, but that project ended up cancelled. However, some fans believe this project could be a new series entry for PlayStation 5!
