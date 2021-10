LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to move forward with the suspension of Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas from his post after he was federally charged last week with fraud. FILE — L.A. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas speaks to the press after casting his vote in Leimert Park on Nov. 3, 2020, (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images) By an 11-3 margin, the council suspended Ridley-Thomas in response to charges of bribery and conspiracy brought by U.S. Attorney’s Office against Ridley-Thomas for his time on the L.A. County Board of Supervisors. Ridley-Thomas on Monday had announced he would step back from...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO