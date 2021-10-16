CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whittier, CA

Three teenagers critically wounded at Halloween house party in Whittier

By City News Staff
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hXSOa_0cTabKcL00

A suspect remains at large Saturday after a shooting that began as a fight at a Halloween party in Whittier, which spilled onto the streets to a nearby vigil and left three teenagers in critical condition at a hospital, authorities said.

The age of the male shooting victims range from 15 to 19 years old, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Pico Rivera station.

They were listed in critical, but stable condition at an area trauma center, he said.

Deputies were dispatched at 10:56 p.m. Friday to the 10000 block of Obregon Street in response to a report of a fist fight, which was then upgraded to a possible gunshot victim call, he said.

“There was a Halloween party and, at one point, several individuals were involved in a fight, which went onto the street,” he said. “At one point, a male armed himself with a handgun and shot three victims. There was also a vigil nearby.”

Paramedics were dispatched to the location at 11:03 p.m. in response to a report of gunshots, and rushed three people to an area trauma center, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Man twice freed on bail accused of shooting in Santa Ana

A man twice freed on bail in felony cases was behind bars again Friday facing attempted murder charges for a shooting in Santa Ana. Giovanny Rocha is accused of opening fire on a man in a 2006 Honda Accord with his friend about 9:20 p.m. Sept. 24 in a parking lot at 408 E. Civic Center Drive, Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Sonia Rono said. The motive for the shooting was not immediately known.
SANTA ANA, CA
HeySoCal

Deputies seek help in locating suspects in Whittier shooting

Detectives from the Pico Rivera Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Friday are seeking the public’s help in locating suspects in a shooting in Whittier that left three teenagers in critical condition. Deputies were dispatched at 10:56 p.m. on Oct. 15 to the 10000 block of Obregon Street...
WHITTIER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whittier, CA
Whittier, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

24-year-old woman reported missing in Lynwood found

A 24-year-old woman who went missing in Lynwood earlier this week has been found, authorities said Friday. Denise Arguello was last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of Walnut Avenue, and authorities sought public help to find her. On Friday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
LYNWOOD, CA
HeySoCal

Woman, 25, reported missing in Palmdale

Authorities Friday were seeking a 25-year-old woman who was last seen in Palmdale. Angelica Maria Salazar, who goes by the nickname “Jelly,” was last seen at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Avenue R-2, according to Deputy Shawn Du Busky of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Salazar...
PALMDALE, CA
HeySoCal

Man set on fire in Santa Monica, police seek suspect

Police are searching for a man who set a unhoused man on fire in Santa Monica. The man was asleep in Ozone Park, a small strip of green space near the Venice border, about 11:35 p.m. Saturday when he was doused with an “unknown liquid” and lit on fire, according to the department’s Lt. Rudy Flores.
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Halloween Party#House Party
HeySoCal

84-year-old man fatally struck by car in Long Beach

An 84-year-old man was fatally struck by a car in Long Beach Thursday, police said. A Long Beach Police Department officer witnessed a 2021 Acura ILX strike Fikre Workneh at about 6:25 a.m. at the intersection of East Ocean Boulevard and Lindero Avenue, near the Long Beach Museum of Art, according to a department statement.
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Palmdale missing man found, Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies say

A 30-year-old man with schizophrenia who was reported missing in Palmdale has been found, authorities said Thursday. Michael Christopher Memolo was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, near Melville J. Courson Park, and authorities sought public help to find him. On Thursday...
PALMDALE, CA
HeySoCal

Man held for allegedly shooting 4 homeless people in Ballona Wetlands

Police Tuesday announced the arrest of a man who allegedly shot four homeless men in the Playa del Rey area. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at about 5:40 a.m. on Aug. 18 to a homeless encampment in the Ballona Wetlands area, on Jefferson Boulevard between Culver Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard, on reports of the shooting, according to a department statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Halloween
HeySoCal

Police seek men who robbed man at gunpoint at Culver City mall

Police Thursday were seeking two men who robbed a man at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Westfield Culver City mall. The man was seated in his car at about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday when a white sedan parked behind him and prevented him from leaving his parking space, according to a Culver City Police Department statement.
CULVER CITY, CA
HeySoCal

2 men arrested in connection with 2020 Long Beach murder

Police Wednesday announced the arrest of two suspects in the killing of a homeless man in February 2020 in Long Beach. Both suspects are accused in the shooting death of 33-year-old Joseph Roque, the Long Beach Police Department reported. One suspect, 29-year-old Buchantha Suon of Long Beach, was taken into...
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

$15K reward to be offered in La Puente murder investigation

Family members of a man killed in La Puente last year will be joined by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives Thursday at a news conference to announce a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in his killing. Christopher Perez was shot and killed on Dec....
LA PUENTE, CA
HeySoCal

Woman, 35, reported missing in West Hollywood

Police Tuesday were searching for a 35-year-old woman who was last seen in West Hollywood last month. Angelica Lemme was last seen Sept. 13 in the area of 904 N. Gardener St., according to the Los Angles Police Department. Lemme is Black, 5-feet-5 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds, with...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
HeySoCal

Woman shot to death in East Los Angeles

Detectives Monday were investigating a shooting in East Los Angeles that left a woman dead. The shooting was reported at about 9:55 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Marianna Avenue, near Eugene A. Obregon Park, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Arriving deputies found the woman suffering from...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Woman killed in Lancaster rollover crash identified

Authorities Monday identified one of two women who were killed when their vehicle crashed in Lancaster. The single-vehicle crash occurred at 1:50 a.m. Saturday at Sierra Highway and Avenue I, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Brandi Marie Aldana, 37, of Lancaster, and a woman in her 50s...
LANCASTER, CA
HeySoCal

Hospital seeks help to ID bicyclist badly hurt in Torrance traffic crash

Authorities Monday were seeking the public’s help to identify a hospitalized bicyclist who was badly injured in a collision in Torrance. The man was riding a bicycle at about 9 a.m. Thursday in the area of 223rd Street and Vermont Avenue, near the Harbor (110) Freeway, when he was struck by a car and taken by paramedics to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, the hospital said in a statement.
TORRANCE, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy