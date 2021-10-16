Three teenagers critically wounded at Halloween house party in Whittier

A suspect remains at large Saturday after a shooting that began as a fight at a Halloween party in Whittier, which spilled onto the streets to a nearby vigil and left three teenagers in critical condition at a hospital, authorities said.

The age of the male shooting victims range from 15 to 19 years old, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Pico Rivera station.

They were listed in critical, but stable condition at an area trauma center, he said.

Deputies were dispatched at 10:56 p.m. Friday to the 10000 block of Obregon Street in response to a report of a fist fight, which was then upgraded to a possible gunshot victim call, he said.

“There was a Halloween party and, at one point, several individuals were involved in a fight, which went onto the street,” he said. “At one point, a male armed himself with a handgun and shot three victims. There was also a vigil nearby.”

Paramedics were dispatched to the location at 11:03 p.m. in response to a report of gunshots, and rushed three people to an area trauma center, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.