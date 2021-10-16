Man shot to death in West Covina Friday night police reports

A 55-year-old man was shot to death in a residential neighborhood of West Covina, authorities said Saturday.

Officers responded at about 5:30 p.m. Friday to a shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of South Montezuma Way, the West Covina Police Department reported.

They came upon the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Covina police urged anyone with information regarding the homicide to call them at 626-939-8500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.