Fans of cereal milk will be thrilled to hear that Nestle is planning on releasing a new product called Nestle Sensations Froot Loops Cereal Flavored Milk. Set to roll out at retailers nationwide starting in January of 2022, Nestle Sensations Froot Loops Cereal Flavored Milk is sure to be a hit among those who like sweetened dairy-based drinks. The taste of the new drink is described as "sweet citrus flavor and the delicious taste of toasted cereal." In other words, it's meant to taste just like the milk that's left over after you finish a bowl of Froot Loops cereal.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO