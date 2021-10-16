CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
47th Inhale Performance Series

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo close the final event of the year, KYL/D is bringing back the original Inhale Performance Series program by presenting an Evening of Curated Live Dance...

OMCA’s New Free Outdoor Lunch Performance Series Kicks Off Oct. 16

The Oakland Museum of California (OMCA) today announces a new, free program series open to the public this October through December. After reopening its campus in June following 15 months of closure, this series will be the Museum’s first in-person program, and its first public program held in the newly renovated gardens which were recently completed as part of a multi-year $85 million comprehensive campaign.
OAKLAND, CA
Cole Auditorium kicking off Performing Art Series

HAMLET — If you remember learning about the Constitution, grammar rules or your multiplication tables through the catchy tunes of the educational TV program Schoolhouse Rock, then mark your calendars for Sunday, Nov. 14. The childhood favorite turned musical, “Schoolhouse Rock Live!,” will be at the Cole Auditorium for a 3 p.m. matinee show.
HAMLET, NC
Live performances continue to return in first-class fashion: season openers for Repertory Dance Theatre, Bachauer concert series, NOVA Chamber Music Series, Pygmalion Theatre Company

Four more local performing arts organizations have now launched their seasons with live performances, vividly reminding audiences just how impressive Salt Lake City’s cultural scene is as it returns to its pre-pandemic pace. Beginning its 56th season, the Repertory Dance Theatre (RDT) offered North Star, celebrating the work of choreographer...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
SF Symphony’s Film Series Performs Live Soundtracks Alongside Cult Classics

Experience your favorite films in a new light with the SF Symphony Film Series. The 2021-2022 lineup is absolutely not to be missed!. The San Francisco Symphony has just begun live, in-person performances again, and they have an absolutely stellar lineup of concerts on the docket. One beloved series that has caught our eye is the Film Series, which will screen classic movies to the music of a live orchestra! Hear your favorite soundtracks from films including Home Alone , Skyfall, Toy Story , The Matrix , and more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Koresh Dance Company Celebrates 30 Years: TikVAH

Koresh Dance Company is celebrating 30 years! Artistic Director Ronen ‘Roni’ Koresh will present a celebratory program that combines the world premiere of TikVAH and highlights from the past, October 21-24 at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre. After a period of darkness for the performing arts industry, Koresh is thrilled to retake the stage and celebrate the Company’s longevity as a cornerstone in Philadelphia’s cultural community.
THEATER & DANCE
Zach Berry performs as part of Newton Arts Association concert series

Country musician Zach Berry and band performed classics from Joe Diffie and Brooks & Dunn, among others, as part of the Arts Association’s Live at Lunch free concert series Thursday, Oct. 21, in the park on the Covington Square. The twice-yearly series features music of almost all genres and encourages...
COVINGTON, GA
In Studio Performance Series featuring Natalie Helm

In Studio Performance Series featuring Natalie Helm. In Person: Friday October 23rd 2021 & Saturday October 24th at 7pm. In Person: Friday November 12th 2021 & Saturday November 13th at 7pm. Virtual Stream: Saturday, November 13th at 7pm. Principal Cello of the Sarasota Orchestra, Natalie Helm, has been praised as...
MUSIC
Duo Pragma to Perform in UW Faculty Recital Series Oct. 23

The University of Wyoming Department of Music Faculty Recital Series continues with music from Duo Pragma at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts recital hall. The program is free and open to the public. According to its biography, Duo Pragma finds its purpose...
LARAMIE, WY
Nov 26: ECM New Series releases Leoš Janácek's On An Overgrown Path performed by Camerata Zürich with poems by French writer Maïa Brami

On An Overgrown Path, Leoš Janácek’s 15 pieces-spanning piano cycle, is here presented in a reshaped guise, arranged for string orchestra and played by the Camerata Zürich under lead violinist Igor Karsko’s direction. This is the premiere recording of the adaption, written by Daniel Rumler in 2017. Janácek’s composition is based on autobiographical fragments – memories from his youth and of his daughter Olga that are additionally contextualised on the recording by readings of poems, written and recited explicitly for this project by the French writer Maïa Brami. Her words, combined with the elaborate string reworkings, establish an insightful setting for Janácek’s music and uncover fresh paths through the original scores. Josef Suk’s Meditation on the Old Czech Chorale St. Wenceslas and Antonín Dvorák’s Notturno, thematically bound to the cycle’s folkloric backdrop, create an appropriate frame.
MUSIC
Pittsburgh Soloists to perform for Johnstown Concert Series

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A trio of musicians will fill an area church with the sounds of chamber music. The Pittsburgh Soloists, comprised of violinist Jennifer Orchard, cellist Mikhail Istomin and pianist Eugene Sirotkine, will perform as part of the Johnstown Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St., downtown Johnstown.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Gregory Scott Stuart to perform Faculty Artist Series concert at FSU

FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University’s department of music will present baritone Gregory Scott Stuart in his Faculty Artist Series concert on Oct. 31 at 3 p.m. in the Pealer Recital Hall of the Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center. Stuart will be accompanied by pianist Joseph Yungen. The event is...
FROSTBURG, MD
Writers in Performance Series hosts October event Wednesday

MCLAC’s Writers in Performance Series resumed on Sept. 23 with long-time director of Houston’s Writers in the Schools and poet, Robin Reagler. She is winner of the Back Lash Best Book Award and author of three collections of poems, “Into The The,” “Teeth & Teeth,” and “Dear Red Airplane.” Before her reading, she met with the creative writing students at Lone Star College for a Q&A.
HOUSTON, TX
Your Stage At Any Stage: Open Mic Hosted By Michelle Klein

Calling all singers, poets, and storytellers, neighbors near and far, anyone with obvious or unshowcased talents...Hopewell Theater’s stage is yours!. This September marks the launch of YOUR STAGE AT ANY STAGE, a 90-minute all-acts-welcome open mic on the third Thursday of each month hosted by songstress and storyteller, The Peasant Grill’s own Michelle Klein.
MUSIC
Classic Albums Live Series returns to Clearwater with five performances

CLEARWATER — Remember when you used to listen to an entire album? Sliding the record out of the sleeve and dropping the LP onto the turntable? Lowering the tone arm and watching the needle as it connected with the vinyl?. The musicians behind Classic Albums Live Series remember. The Classic...
Grammy Awards: Stage and Streamers Meet as Concept Albums Look to Dominate Musical Theater Album Race

While Broadway lights remained dimmed for much of 2020 and 2021, they flipped back on in September and delayed cast albums finally were released — unleashing potential contenders for the musical theater album Grammy, alongside new content in the form of more concept albums that could very well dominate nominations. “Girl From the North Country” opened to rave reviews on March 5, 2020, and was a New York Times critics pick. A week later, the cast, featuring Marc Kudisch and Kimber Elayne Sprawl, were in the recording studio. However, as with the rest of the world at that time, New York...
PERFORMING ARTS
Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
A 1987 Bob Dylan, Grateful Dead Concert Has Surfaced for Fans to Fight Over

Bob Dylan and the Grateful Dead’s July 19th, 1987 show at Eugene, Oregon’s Autzen Stadium has circulated in bootleg circles for decades, and it’s now available on YouTube Music under the title Honky Tonk Lagoon. This doesn’t appear to be a legit release of any sort, but the sound is pristine and some of the songs have been shared on Dylan’s official YouTube channel.  This was the fourth stop on Dylan and the Dead’s six-city stadium tour in the summer of 1987. Each night began with a two-hour set by the Grateful Dead, and then Dylan joined them for another 12 or...
EUGENE, OR

