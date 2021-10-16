Yoga and Mimosas

The pandemic made isolation the status quo, keeping people inside and away from group fitness classes — and leaving those hoping to get more active in yoga with the option of, at best, interacting with their computers and following along with far-flung instructors. But if you passed the Arch grounds this past year, you may have spotted the bending and flexing participants at the Just Breathe STL events hosted by the Collective (1400 North Market Street; 314-200-5796) yoga studio. Founded by a group of Black yoga instructors, the Collective’s classes operate through a donation model, with participants paying what they can — and whether you’re at the Arch or the studio’s physical location in Old North St. Louis, it’s all about putting aside the chaos of the day, feeling the energy of your body and learning to just breathe. —Danny Wicentowski.

