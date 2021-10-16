CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One UI 4.0 beta includes brand new weather widget

By Alan Friedman
Phone Arena
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that Samsung has released a One UI 4.0 beta update, based on Android 12, to Galaxy S21 series users in the U.S., Germany, India, Poland, South Korea, and the U.K., SamMobile has discovered a cool new weather widget that Sammy calls the Dynamic Weather Widget. One of the changes is...

