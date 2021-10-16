Man, Pregnant Woman & Baby Killed In Crash Along Highway 360; Police Investigating

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Arlington and Mansfield police are investigating a crash that left a man, pregnant woman and her baby dead Saturday morning.

Police said the crash occurred along the frontage road of Highway 360, south of the Ragland Road exit.

The baby was delivered at a nearby hospital but did not survive, officials said.

One arrest has been made as a result of the crash; however, their identity is unknown at this time.