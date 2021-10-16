CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Two Firefighters Injured While Battling Duplex Fire In Lawrenceville

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RojqE_0cTaX2sg00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Fire crews are on the scene of a duplex fire in Lawrenceville.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire is working to extinguish the fire at a three-level duplex in the 200 block of Ater Way.

The building houses two apartments, one of the units was occupied by two adults and two pets. They were able to escape without injury.

As for the other side of the building, no one was inside, but they remain unaccounted for.

A firefighter was evaluated by medics for breathing issues and was taken to the hospital.

A second firefighter was also treated by EMS at the scene.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments / 0

 

