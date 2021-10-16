CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsauken High School Hosts Saturday Football After Game Moved Due To Several Fights Last Friday

By Alecia Reid
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30pK6m_0cTaX1zx00

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — Saturday afternoon football will be the new norm for some local high schoolers. Games that would have been played Friday got moved to Saturday instead.

It’s part of the fallout from recent fights between fans .

It was business as usual on the football field Saturday.

“I was OK because I knew the decision was made for the safety of the players and the parents and family and friends,” parent Heather Herd said.

Pennsauken and Camden played different teams Saturday – each on their home turf.

After chaos broke out at last Friday’s game, the Pennsauken chief of police sat down with the Department of Education and school administrators to discuss the future of home games this season. The games will go on, but the days have changed.

“In the beginning of the year, there were five Saturday games. Today, there are 14 games being played on Saturday for various reasons, most of which are security,” Pennsauken High School Athletic Director Billy Sneider said.

While the festivities, including the tradition of honoring seniors continues, an increased police presence was visible.

“It was for the safety of the students and I appreciate them having that consideration for our students. Especially considering all I’ve been hearing going on at these games, with the kids and everything like that,” parent Sherida Perry said.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured or killed last Friday.

That wasn’t the case two years ago when 10-year-old Micah Tenant was killed after a shooting erupted at a game between Camden and Pleasantville, sending players scrambling off the Pleasantville field.

And last Friday night, there was another shooting near Cherry Hill West during the game against Bridgeton.

“It is sad. Unfortunately, this is happening more and more, all the time so you have to adjust and live your life accordingly,” Herd said.

Due to the adjusted schedule, not all parents could come out to support.

“My husband couldn’t make it because it changed and he really wanted to be here,” parent Janay Young said.

“Football has never been an issue. We want the kids to play football, we want the parents to see their kids play football, we want their friends to see it,” Sneider said.

Pennsauken Public Schools says they have every intention to bring Friday night games back next year.

Their final home game against Ewing High was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30, and will remain on that date.

