CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Singer-songwriter Anna Mertson releases “Sessions” EP, enjoys coming home to the Triad

By Fran Daniel
Winston-Salem Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna Mertson says it’s hard to sometimes pinpoint exactly what she does as a singer-songwriter. “Most of it is country-folkish stuff, but I like to throw in some blues, some soft rock ... I like to play a lot of older music,” she said. Mertson, 23, said her style...

journalnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Beloved 'American Idol' Country Singer Gets Record Deal

He may not have become the next American Idol, but that doesn't mean Alex Miller isn't finding plenty of success. Just months after the Kentucky teen was eliminated from the ABC signing competition after he wouldn't stray from his country roots, Miller landed a record deal with Billy Jam Records!
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

A 1987 Bob Dylan, Grateful Dead Concert Has Surfaced for Fans to Fight Over

Bob Dylan and the Grateful Dead’s July 19th, 1987 show at Eugene, Oregon’s Autzen Stadium has circulated in bootleg circles for decades, and it’s now available on YouTube Music under the title Honky Tonk Lagoon. This doesn’t appear to be a legit release of any sort, but the sound is pristine and some of the songs have been shared on Dylan’s official YouTube channel.  This was the fourth stop on Dylan and the Dead’s six-city stadium tour in the summer of 1987. Each night began with a two-hour set by the Grateful Dead, and then Dylan joined them for another 12 or...
EUGENE, OR
Rolling Stone

Pistol Annies Bring Melancholy Harmony to Merle Haggard’s ‘If We Make It Through December’

One of the most striking moments on Hell of a Holiday, the brand-new Christmas album from the Pistol Annies, comes when Miranda Lambert begins singing Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December.” Initially accompanied by nothing more than a faint church organ, Lambert accentuates the down-and-out spirit of Haggard’s 1973 Christmas song by slowing the tempo and emphasizing the song’s working-class despair when she draws the emotion out of lines like “I got laid off down at the factory/And their timing’s not the greatest in the world.” One of the few non-originals on the Pistol Annies’ new album, “If We...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bonnie Raitt
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Loretta Lynn
Person
Patsy Cline
Person
Emmylou Harris
Person
Waylon Jennings
Person
Janis Joplin
Person
Stevie Nicks
Kearney Hub

Singer-songwriter Jeff Black performs in concert

LOOMIS — “I’m always a songwriter.”. That’s how musician Jeff Black coped with the pandemic shutdowns of the last 18 months. He kept notes for songs but he also understood that his audience might not be ready for a heady examination of life in 2020-21. “I have been writing a...
LOOMIS, NE
mainstreet-nashville.com

Main Street Mover: Chip Greene, Nashville singer-songwriter

Chip Greene, please tell us a little about yourself. Born in Murfreesboro, raised in McMinnville. I’m currently a singer/songwriter and piano teacher in East Nashville. Married to a Québécois woman named Sam. No kids… yet. Where did you graduate high school? College? Degree?. I graduated high school in Chattanooga. Attended...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triad#Singer Songwriter#Art#Soft Rock#Ebb Flow#N C State
theexaminernews.com

Decades Later, Singer-Songwriter Returns to Recording Her Music

Sue Larsen no longer has to worry about rushing out of the house each morning to go to work, so she can now indulge herself in her true passion. After years of splitting her attention between her full-time work as a human resources professional and as a singer-songwriter, Larsen retired three years ago at 57, to devote herself full-time to her music career and see where it leads her.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Press Democrat

Acclaimed songwriter Todd Snider coming to Healdsburg

Before he emerged as one of the most talented and deeply original songwriters of his generation, Todd Snider was an above-average high school linebacker from Beaverton, Oregon. Snider, who will appear at the Raven Theater in Healdsburg on Wednesday, Oct. 20, with Lilly Winwood, aimed to further his football career...
HEALDSBURG, CA
Mountain View Voice

Earthwise Productions hosts a free show with singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier

Singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier performs a free outdoor concert this weekend in Palo Alto. The show, presented by Earthwise Productions, takes place Oct. 17, 2 p.m. at Mitchell Park Bowl, 600 E. Meadow Drive, Palo Alto. Gauthier will be joined by fellow singer-songwriter Jaimee Harris. Singer Tamara Dunn, with pianist Terrigal...
PALO ALTO, CA
floridanewswire.com

Sue Larsen, Singer-Songwriter, Releases her Third Single, Which Pokes Fun at Not Accepting a Relationship Ending

NORTH CASTLE, N.Y., Oct 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Bijoux Music Group LLC announced Sue Larsen’s next pop single, “You Will Always Be There” is being released today, under the Bijoux Music Group LLC label and produced by Sue Larsen. It can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and all other streaming platforms. It is also available on Amazon and the iTunes Store for download as a mp3.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Army
berklee.edu

Indigo Girls Share Advice and the Stage with Berklee Singer-Songwriters

It’s not every songwriting class that offers students the chance to workshop an original tune with a Grammy-winning folk duo, leading to an invitation to join the act on stage to sing its definitive hit in front of an adoring, sold-out crowd. But that’s what happened when Emily Saliers and Amy Ray of the Indigo Girls were on campus for a recent master class.
BOSTON, MA
holycitysinner.com

Baby Yaga Releases Second EP

Baby Yaga has just released their second EP, I’ll Ruin Your Life, on all streaming platforms. Their signature 90s sound remains despite the gritty, punk rock departure from their first pop release, Fuck. The songwriting centers around the disillusionment that comes with growing up and trying to find one’s place in the world, relationships, and oneself.
CHARLESTON, SC
Cleveland Scene

Local Singer-Songwriter Adam Rich Embraces 'New Beginnings' on Latest Release

Local singer-songwriter Adam Rich has just released his latest effort, Peaceful & With Purpose. The title references how Princess Leia described Luke Skywalker’s death in Star Wars (Rich has been a Star Wars fan since he saw Episode IV at a very young age). The title represents how Rich, who...
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Interview: Singer-Songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan

Singer-songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan’s work is difficult to define: while it falls broadly into the indie folk rock genre, he has also incorporated a dizzying array of other styles on his ten solo albums. His most recent release, Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan, came out earlier this year, and his adventurous approach on it earned him widespread critical acclaim, as well as praise from Elton John. This fall, fans across the U.S. can witness a more intimate take on his work when he embarks on a solo acoustic tour from November 3 through December 11. Calling from his Nashville home, Tasjan explains his motivation behind doing such diverse work, how he’s constantly learning who he is as an artist, and how positivity helps him connect with listeners.
MUSIC
Cleburne Times-Review

Nashville Lights returns; Annual singer/songwriter concert benefits Cleburne ISD

Nashville Lights returned Thursday night to the Cleburne Conference Center for the ninth but first time since 2019. Organizers cancelled 2020’s planned edition out of COVID-19 concerns. From all appearances, they and the audience were overjoyed to be back and raring for live country western music Nashville and Texas style.
CLEBURNE, TX
edmidentity.com

Xavi Releases Melodic Bass EP, ‘Home No Longer’

In the midst of his tour, Xavi releases whimsical EP, Home No Longer, out on Seven Lions’ label, Ophelia Records. While out on the road on his first-ever tour supporting Seven Lions, Xavi has continued to stay busy writing and releasing beats. Out now is a five-track Home No Longer EP via Ophelia Records. Inspired by his relationship with friends and nature, Xavi has wowed once again, telling a story through his melodic bass beats, and gets experimental, using his own vocals and calming soundscapes.
MUSIC
WTVQ

MSU alum, singer-songwriter to perform two Morehead shows

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ/MSU Public Relations) – The MSU Music Industry Club will present Nashville-based singer-songwriter and MSU music alumnus Adam Chaffins (Class of 2011) for two performances in Morehead. The first show takes place at 7 p.m., Oct. 21, in the Duncan Recital Hall of the Baird Music Building. The second performance will take place in downtown Morehead at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at The Venue located at 109 N. Wilson Avenue.
MOREHEAD, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy