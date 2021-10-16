Singer-songwriter Anna Mertson releases “Sessions” EP, enjoys coming home to the Triad

Singer-songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan’s work is difficult to define: while it falls broadly into the indie folk rock genre, he has also incorporated a dizzying array of other styles on his ten solo albums. His most recent release, Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan, came out earlier this year, and his adventurous approach on it earned him widespread critical acclaim, as well as praise from Elton John. This fall, fans across the U.S. can witness a more intimate take on his work when he embarks on a solo acoustic tour from November 3 through December 11. Calling from his Nashville home, Tasjan explains his motivation behind doing such diverse work, how he’s constantly learning who he is as an artist, and how positivity helps him connect with listeners.

