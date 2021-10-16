CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Art of Lori Sikkema

 7 days ago

Stop by the Visitor Center & view the fabric...

northernexpress.com

Delbert Michel: "Sixty Years of Making Art"

Celebrating six decades of creative expression, artist & retired art professor, Delbert Michel, hosts a retrospective of his collection with an opening reception on Fri., Aug. 20 from 4-7pm. The exhibition runs through Oct. 20 at both Delbert's Studio #5 & the GT Art Campus - Gateway Center. Partial proceeds of art sales will be donated to Safe Harbor of Grand Traverse. 231-499-7313.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
northernexpress.com

Close to Home: Contemporary Anishinaabek Artists

An exhibit of works from Anishinaabek artists in the region, supplemented by objects in the Dennos Museum Center’s collection. Artists include Kelly Church, Reneé Dillard, Jamie John, Yvonne Walker Keshick, & Jenna Wood. Represents current trends & connections to traditional practice by contemporary, working artists.
MUSEUMS
"Presence"

"Presence"

A contemporary figural exploration with local artists Paul Varga & Steve Toornman. These artists explore the figure each with a distinct approach. Varga is a sculptor who works primarily in wood & bronze & Toornman is an oil painter. The exhibition will run Sept. 17 - Oct. 30. An opening reception will be held on Fri., Sept. 17 from 5-7pm. Closed on Sundays.
VISUAL ART
Women of The Night

Women of The Night

Nocturnes by Heidi Amenda Marshall - pastels; Mara Manning - oil & cold wax; Cynthia Marks - ceramic. The opening reception will be held on Sat., Oct. 16 from 6-8pm. Meet the artists, enjoy music & more. The exhibit runs through Nov. 15.
VISUAL ART
Ellwood City Ledger

Arts & Antiques by Dr. Lori: Collectibles for the baker

Baking has been a popular pastime for years. Among mom’s china or grandma’s baking dishes, collectors find cooking collectibles to have good design elements and maintain high values. Some of the most popular collectibles for bakers are not the utensils, rolling pins or specialty pans, but rather mainstay objects that are necessary in every baker’s kitchen. These baking collectible objects hold their value, recall bygone days, and stir old memories of kitchen time with mom and grandma.
LIFESTYLE
Screams In the Dark

Screams In the Dark

$7-$17 Runs Oct. 1-30 on Fridays & Saturdays from 7-11pm & Sundays from 7-10pm. There are two tour options: Option 1 includes a wagon ride, haunted trail, The Mausoleum & corn maze while Option 2 features all the attractions including the wagon ride, haunted trail, Panemonium, Swamp of Suffering & Dreadmoore Manor.
ENTERTAINMENT
northernexpress.com

Foreword: Solo Exhibition by Patrick Earl Hammie

Through portraits & allegories, Hammie explores the complexities of identity, emotion, & family. Hours: Tues. - Fri.: 11am-5pm; Sat.: 10am-4pm. Closed Sundays & Mondays, except for Sept. 27. Runs through Nov. 13. A Members Opening Reception with Patrick Earl Hammie will be held on Thurs., Sept. 30 from 5:30-7pm in the Carnegie Rotunda.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fulfillament #17

Fulfillament #17

A storytelling event where five local community leaders & entrepreneurs will take the stage to tell their journey of how they found fulfillment through vocation - the inside story. Each storyteller will issue a challenge for the audience to do something to find fulfillment in their own lives. Storytellers: Yana Dee, Yana Dee Apparel; Matt Bullock, Tent Craft; Jonathan Timm, Musician; Anne Bonney, Speaker; & David Leith, Three Tree Tent. A $500 grant is awarded to an audience member with a good idea that needs some help to get it started. Tickets: $15 online or $18 at the door for in person; $10 for a live stream access during the event from your home.
northernexpress.com

KID'S Craft LAB: Shaving Cream Leaves

Add some color to a paper maple leaf or two. Shaving cream & watercolor paint create the swirly effect. Great sensory experience for the fingers & the eyes. Sign up when you reserve your attendance.
VISUAL ART
Get Your Creep On

Get Your Creep On

Halloween events and attractions for big kids in northern Michigan. City Park Grill's annual Halloween BASH is back with a full weekend of freaky festivities. Sing your spooky heart out with Karaoke from 10pm to 1am Friday, Oct. 29, then come back 9am–1am Saturday donning your best, most imaginative costume and you could win cold, hard cash from a $250 contest prize pool. Even if you don’t, you can still win the night by lubricating your old bones with City Park’s freaky drink features and dancing. Genius Brain opens for the Dee Washington Project, a phenomenal five-piece funk band. $6 cover.
KINGSLEY, MI
biztucson.com

Lori Carroll’s New Look Book

Circle. Square. Balance. Hue. These four simple words ingeniously define Lori Carroll’s design legacy; hence, the perfect title for her first book. “As the title of this book, created during an evening spent with close friends, it has a much deeper meaning, one that represents my philosophies, abilities and attitude toward interior design and life,” the Southern Arizona designer explained in the book’s introduction.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Kansas Public Radio

Conversations: Lori M. Lee, "Pahua and the Soul Stealer"

On this edition of Conversations, Lori M. Lee talks with host Dan Skinner about her novel, “Pahua and the Soul Stealer,” which features an 11-year-old Hmong girl. Lee describes herself as an avid reader, artist and unicorn aficionado who loves to write about magic, manipulation and family. She also writes a series of YA novels including Gates of Thread and Stone and Shamanborn.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

