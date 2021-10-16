The Art of Lori Sikkema

Halloween events and attractions for big kids in northern Michigan. City Park Grill's annual Halloween BASH is back with a full weekend of freaky festivities. Sing your spooky heart out with Karaoke from 10pm to 1am Friday, Oct. 29, then come back 9am–1am Saturday donning your best, most imaginative costume and you could win cold, hard cash from a $250 contest prize pool. Even if you don’t, you can still win the night by lubricating your old bones with City Park’s freaky drink features and dancing. Genius Brain opens for the Dee Washington Project, a phenomenal five-piece funk band. $6 cover.
