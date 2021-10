When the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off on Thursday night there is only one running back you should feel good about starting in that game, Leonard Fournette. He is the No. 15 running back in Fantasy so far this season and the Eagles are giving up more than 160 yards per game to running backs this season. Fournette is a top-15 back in all formats for me this week and the only running back ranked in my top-24 from this game.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO