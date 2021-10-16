CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Deputy killed, 2 others wounded in ambush at Houston bar, police say

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
 7 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Three constable deputies were shot in an ambush early Saturday morning while working an extra shift at a Houston bar, leaving one deputy dead and two others wounded, authorities in Texas said.

Authorities took one person into custody but were still searching for a man believed to be the shooter, Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief James Jones told reporters

Suspect in custody after shooting at cars on interstate

The Harris County constable deputies were working at the 45 North Bar and Lounge when they responded to a disturbance outside the business around 2:15 a.m., Jones said.

They were trying to arrest someone when another person with a rifle ambushed them and opened fire on the deputies from behind, Jones said, according to preliminary information from the scene.

One deputy was shot in the back and another was shot in the foot, said Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4. The third deputy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A medical examiner’s van exits the Memorial Hermann Hospital transporting a Harris County deputy who was shot and killed to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Houston. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)

It was unclear whether the deputies returned fire, Jones said. He said Houston police were still investigating, but authorities believe the disturbance may have been a robbery that the constables stopped.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene, but authorities were not certain whether the person was a suspect or a witness.

Constables are licensed peace officers who perform various law enforcement functions, according to the Texas Association of Counties.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

