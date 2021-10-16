CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil breaks ribs after falling off stage, video appears to show

By Cris Belle, Nexstar Media Wire
WTNH
WTNH
 7 days ago

( WJW ) – Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil accidentally stepped off stage during a concert on Friday and broke his ribs, a guitarist for Neil’s band appeared to tell attendees in footage taken during the show.

Neil was performing at the Tennessee Monsters on the Mountain music festival in Pigeon Forge with his own band, and not Mötley Crüe. Neil was one of the festival’s headliners.

David Lee Roth, original frontman for Van Halen, announces upcoming retirement

The 60-year-old was only a few songs into his set when he stepped to the edge of the stage and tumbled four feet onto the cement, TMZ reported.

In a video that began circulating on social media after Friday’s concert, one of the band members — identified as bass guitarist Dana Strum by Rolling Stone — took the microphone and informed the crowd of what had happened.

“The truth is, Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell,” he told the crowd. “Now that sucks for us and him. He was so excited to be here. He lives in Tennessee.”

The guitarist added that Neil offered to “stick it out” and finish the set, but was instead getting medical treatment for his injuries.

Eddie Trunk, a radio DJ with SiriusXM and one of the festival’s hosts, confirmed that Neil was taken to the hospital.

Neil is next scheduled to perform with Mötley Crüe on The Stadium Tour in June 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

IN THIS ARTICLE
