CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Magic sign Wendell Carter Jr. to 4-year contract extension

By Chris Hays, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 7 days ago

The Orlando Magic showed Saturday how pleased they have been with the progress of center/forward Wendell Carter Jr., inking the fourth-year pro to a four-year contract that extends through the 2025-26 season.

Carter Jr.’s extension is, according to The Athletic, worth $50 million over the four-year period, which puts his entire contract worth about $72 million dating to his rookie signing with the Chicago Bulls. His rookie contract was to expire at the end of this season.

“It’s amazing. All of the work, all of the sleepless nights ...” Carter Jr. said. “Ever since I was a little kid I’ve dreamed about this moment and for it to finally get here is just a blessing. I give all the grace to God and I thank my parents every day for this. It’s a blessing, but it’s just the beginning. I don’t want to feel like I’m content with this.

“I want to continue to help my team win, I want to continue to do all the right things ... when you’re winning, it makes things a lot easier.”

The Magic are hoping Carter Jr. is a big part of bringing winning back to Orlando. The team showed it knew he had potential when the Magic traded NBA All-Star center Nikola Vucevic for Carter Jr. at the trade deadline in March.

“Just the fact that they traded away one of their best players for me showed they wanted me here,” Carter Jr. said. “When I got here I immediately felt the love from them and they made sure anything I needed they helped me with ... then it was just about me going out on that court and performing and showing them what I can do.”

The former Duke star played 21 games for the Magic after coming over from the Bulls, averaging 11.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. New head coach Jamahl Mosley certainly likes what he’s seen out of his versatile big man.

“Dell is fantastic when it comes to his ability [and] he’s a professional, he’s a worker, he’s a great kid,” Mosley said of the 22-year-old Carter Jr., who is 6-foot-10, 260 pounds. “He’s got so much upside. He’s a guy who is a foundational piece in a lot of ways of what you want. When you talk about IQ and on- and off-the-court things, he is that.

“I heard those things about him early on, but now ... I see it on a day-to-day basis.”

Jeff Weltman, Magic president of basketball operations, agreed with Mosley and he sees what he had figured he would see when the team was willing to give up Vucevic for Carter Jr.

“Obviously rookie extensions are always difficult conversations. There’s always a bridge between where a 22-year-old sits today and where he’s going to be at the end of that contract,” Weltman said. “Within that you have to find whether there’s a range to have a discussion about a contract.

“Obviously we were able to cross that bridge with Wendell’s representatives and hopefully it puts him in a good place. He’s gonna work and he’s gonna be a great teammate regardless.”

Carter Jr. is just happy to be able to see his NBA career into the future.

“It feels good, especially being with a young team ... to know they’ve got that kind of love and that kind of respect to where they understand I can bring that kind of value to the team,” Carter Jr. said. “Just the fact that they even took that chance with me ... they see the potential and they see into the future what I can do for this organization.”

Jalen Suggs remains sidelined

Magic top pick Jalen Suggs, the overall No. 5 selection this year, continues to battle what was termed a “stomach bug” and once again did not practice with the team Saturday. He status remains day-to-day with the non-COVID illness and it is unclear if he will be available for Orlando’s regular-season opener at San Antonio on Wednesday night.

Suggs missed Wednesday’s preseason finale with the illness. In three preseason games, the Gonzaga product averaged nearly 22 minutes per game and scored a total 15 points and had 11 rebounds and nine assists. He also blocked four shots and had two steals.

Meanwhile, the Magic waived guard Jeff Dowtin, guard Hassani Gravett, guard-forward B.J. Johnson and forward Admiral Schofield, Weltman announced Saturday. Orlando’s roster stands at 16 players.

Comments / 0

Related
NBA

Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. Getting Comfortable on Floor Together

ORLANDO - The sequel, as well as at the tail end of the threequel, of Disney’s The Mighty Ducks film series featured a tandem nicknamed “The Bash Brothers.” Fulton Reed and Dean Portman, their respective character names, were the enforcers of their hockey team. Perhaps, the duo of Mo Bamba...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Jamahl Mosley
Person
Hassani Gravett
Person
Admiral Schofield
Person
Wendell Carter Jr.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Rajon Rondo gets courtside fan ejected in bizarre sequence

Friday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns was a bizarre one, and Lakers guard Rajon Rondo added to the bedlam. During a stoppage in play in the third quarter, Rondo went up to a fan sitting courtside and pointed his fingers right in the fan’s face, doing a mock gun-shooting motion. The fan responded by smacking Rondo’s hand away and was promptly ejected by security at Staples Center. Have a look.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#The Orlando Magic#The Chicago Bulls#Dell
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Dwight Howard breaks silence on flare up vs. Anthony Davis

The on-court spat between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard was all over social media as the to Los Angeles Lakers stars were seen getting into it on the sidelines. Dwight Howard was asked about the altercation after the game. The Lakers big man was vocal that the dispute was settled immediately after tempers flared on the court.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saddening Delonte West News

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
The Spun

What Joel Embiid Reportedly Asked Ben Simmons In Meeting Today

It was reported on Friday morning that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons met with the rest of the team to address his current situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has revealed some details regarding what transpired during that meeting. “Sources tell me Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Surprising Kawhi Leonard News

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had major news to share with his fans this week. However, his latest announcement has nothing to do with his eventual return to the hardwood. It turns out Leonard’s executive produced album, Culture Jam Vol. 1, will be officially released this Friday. The album...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Fight Nearly Breaks Out On The Lakers’ Bench

Things don’t seem to be going well in Lakers land this season. Los Angeles opened the 2021-22 regular season with a loss to the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers returned to the floor on Friday night, taking on the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers trail the Suns, 57-44, at halftime, but...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s troubling weight gain, revealed

There has been drama surrounding Zion Williamson basically from the very beginning of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans. That’s only continuing as the 2021-22 season gets underway, with Williamson undergoing foot surgery over the summer and now missing the start of his third campaign. The communication on the...
NBA
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy