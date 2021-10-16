3 things we learned during Gators’ shootout loss at LSU

The Florida Gators’ 49-42 loss at LSU exposed lingering questions about the future on both sides of the ball.

Three things learned during the No. 20 Gators’ loss:

A fresh start needed on defense

Dan Mullen stuck with Todd Grantham after a historically bad 2020. Mullen’s loyalty to his coordinator of five years and Gainesville neighbor will be tested after perhaps the Gators’ worst defensive effort on his watch.

“Nothing changes my perspective on anything,” Mullen insisted.

After Saturday’s collapse against reeling LSU and its one-dimensional offense, anti-Grantham sentiment will be difficult to ignore in Gainesville.

LSU’s 321 yards rushing were 238 more than the Tigers’ woeful season average (83.3 yards). Tailback Tyrion Davis-Price’s 287 yards were a single-game school record, matched his season total in six previous games and were the most against the Gators since Herschel Walker’s 238 in 1980.

The Tigers repeatedly ran counters and power while the Gators did nothing to stem the tide.

“We made the adjustments we were given to make,” linebacker Mohamoud Diabate said.

Diabate’s comment was telling and reminiscent of star cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III’s lack of support for Will Muschamp following the 2014 loss to South Carolina, his final game as head coach.

“He’s paid to take all the criticism, and he does a great job with it,” Hargreaves said.

Grantham’s $1.8 million salary is among the highest for a defensive coordinator. The Gators have not gotten their money’s worth the past two seasons.

Either Grantham is not getting through to his players or doesn’t have the right players. Whatever the case, the buck stops with him.

This is Anthony Richardson’s offense

Emory Jones waited his turn and finally got his chance this season. Yet after just two games, Richardson made it clear he soon would be the future.

It arrived at LSU.

Richardson replaced Jones after a pick-6 and nearly helped the Gators overcome a 15-point deficit and offset an embarrassing defensive effort. The redshirt freshman accounted for touchdowns on four straight drives, three passing from a 6-foot-4, 236-pound dual-threat QB known best as a runner.

Mullen was not ready to cede the starting job to him despite the noticeable difference in Florida’s attack with Richardson on the field.

“He got hot and so we kind of stuck with him,” Mullen said.

Mullen stuck with Jones until he no longer could justify it and effectively was forced to make a move.

Richardson seized the reins and never let go until an interception with 1:59 remaining ended Florida’s comeback bid. That and an interception early in the game were the sole blemishes on Richardson’s day and the likely product of a young backup pushing to do too much.

Richardson’s athletic ability and penchant for big plays against FAU and USF hinted this day was coming, but a hamstring injury to end an 80-yard scoring run against USF slowed his progress.

Now back to full speed and with the wind at his back, Richardson is the Gators’ best chance to challenge top-ranked Georgia on Oct. 30. If nothing else, the 19-year-old from Gainesville gives fans something to cheer during an otherwise lost season.

It’s always something with these Gators

Florida did not commit a single penalty at LSU after drawing 23 flags during the past two games, including 15 in a narrow loss at Kentucky.

Mullen’s squad found other ways to lose, beginning with 4 turnovers while failing to force any. Florida’s minus-7 turnover margin is among the worst in the SEC and a sure way to cost a team close games.

“We fix up some things and then some other things kind of come and bite us,” Mullen said.

Jones’ struggles have been consistent. His 9 interceptions, including two against the Tigers, are the most by a UF quarterback since Jeff Driskel tossed 10 before being benched seven games into the 2014 season.

Jones has not been replaced as starter, but the quarterback will not make a difference if the Gators don’t clean up all the mistakes.

Penalties and turnovers can be killers even for the best teams, much less the flawed ones like Florida with little margin for error.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osgators .