19 BYU gets run over by Baylor, 38-24

WACO, Tex. (ABC4 Sports) – BYU got a taste of Big 12 football Saturday afternoon, giving up 303 yards on the ground in a 38-24 loss to Baylor.

The Cougars, who will join the Big 12 Conference in 2023, gave up 534 total yards of offense to the Bears and suffered its second straight defeat after opening the season with five straight wins.

Abram Smith rushed for 188 yards and three touchdowns, while linebacker and part-time fullback Dillon Doyle scored on both of his offensive touches in a 38-24 win Saturday.

”Obviously not our best game,” BYU coach Kilani Sitake said. ”We just were out-physicaled today, so that was a difficult game to accept. Really got a good gut-check.”

Jaren Hall threw for a career-high 342 yards in the loss. Puka Nacua led the Cougars with five catches fro 168 yards.

Baylor (6-1) led by only three points midway through the third quarter before Doyle caught a 2-yard TD pass from Gerry Bohanon. Smith ran for a 7-yard score about 3 1/2 minutes later to make it 31-14, after TJ Franklin’s sack that forced a fumble by Hall.

Former BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, in his first season in that role at Baylor, used all of his weapons to rack up 534 yards of offense, the most BYU has given up this season.

“I really apologize for us not performing better,” Sitake said. “You look at their rushing yards and the inability for us to run the ball. That’s not our style. We have to get some things fixed, obviously,” Sitake said. “High level of frustration. I really believe a lot of our issues are fixable, though.”

Smith, who had 27 carries, put Baylor ahead to stay midway through the second quarter with a 9-yard TD, when he was hit by a defender short of the end zone, and then another, before bulling his way in for the score.

”There’s just a difference from dudes that will look for openings and look for maybe doors, and there’s guys who will just run through walls,” Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said. ”When you have someone who wants to run through a wall and has that ability to do it, that can transform your offense.”

Bohanon completed 18 of 28 passes for 231 yards with the TD to Doyle, who also ran 2 yards for a score late in the first half. Bohanon, the fourth-year junior and first-year starter, threw his first interception of the season – on his 153rd attempt, when the Bears went for it on fourth-and-4 from the 6 early when the game was still scoreless.

Hall had four completions of at least 45 yards while hitting 22 of 31 passes for a career-high 342 yards, and had a nifty 56-yard TD run on a fourth-and-1. Puka Nacua had five catches for 168 yards, with three of the long passes before a 16-yard TD in the closing minutes.

The Cougars were within 17-14 on Hall’s TD run, when he lined up under center before dropping back into shotgun formation. He faked a handoff right before going left side untouched and Sitake, the former BYU running back, did a celebratory sprint down the sideline when Hall broke free.

”Too much of a roller coaster ride for us today. A lot of a lot of ups and unfortunately, a lot of downs,” Hall said. ”We made a lot of great, great plays, big plays throughout the game from beginning to end. But too many times we just follow up with another bad play.”

Baylor held BYU standout running back Tyler Allgeier to 15 carries for 33 yards and one touchdown.

Jaren Hall had a solid game for BYU, throwing for a career-high 342 yards with a touchdown and added a 56 yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter.

Baylor converted seven of 15 third down attempts, while the Cougars only converted five of 14.

Coming off of two straight losses, BYU looks to right the ship at Washington State on October 23rd.

