Jessica Chastain says she was fine about doing frontal nudity in ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ - as long as co-star Oscar Isaac did the same

By Muri Assunção, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 7 days ago

Jessica Chastain has bared all in the name of equal opportunity.

The Golden Globe-winning actress revealed on Friday her one condition to shoot nude scenes for HBO’s new limited series “Scenes from a Marriage”: Her co-star and longtime friend Oscar Isaac had to do the same.

Chastain, 44, and Isaac, 42, stopped by “The View” on Friday to talk about their latest project, a modern adaptation of Ingar Bergmann’s 1973 Swedish television miniseries about a marriage falling apart.

The five-part miniseries, which reexamines traditional gender stereotypes through the lens of a contemporary American couple, was first presented at the 2021 Venice Film Festival before premiering on HBO on Sept. 12.

The show, which received “generally favorable reviews” according to the review aggregation site metacritic.com , generated quite a buzz on social media for reasons not necessarily related to the couple’s “next-level” red-carpet chemistry, or their “master class performances.”

“Oscar, I’m going to have to ask you a question because it was a hot topic here at this table, and it was all over Twitter,” “The View” co-host Sonny Hostin said, half-blushing, while looking at Isaac. A question “about your full-frontal nude scene.”

“It really set everything on fire,” she added. “Were you surprised at that reaction? Was there ever a moment where you second-guessed your decision to reveal yourself?”

Isaac said that he was indeed surprised “because I didn’t know that was going to happen,” he explained.

“You get sent the stuff to look at to be like, ‘OK, I’m fine with that.’ But I saw it on a laptop quite dark and I didn’t notice what was happening down there,” Isaac added, laughing.

Only later, when he saw it on a “big TV,” he realized that his anatomy was “there for everyone to see.”

Chastain then explained why the world got to see Isaac in his birthday suit.

“Well, I said to Hagai [Levi], who wrote and directed in the series, I said in the very beginning, ‘I’m comfortable with all the nudity, but any part of my body that you show, you’re going to have to show the same with Oscar,” she said.

“There’s a shower scene we have in episode two, and you see my body, so you see his body. For me, I wanted it to be balanced,” Chastain added.

©2021 New York Daily News.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

