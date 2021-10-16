CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Decomposed body found in trash bag beside garbage on Brooklyn street

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
 7 days ago

A decomposed corpse wrapped in a comforter, stuffed into a trash bag and thrown into a pile of garbage was found on a Brooklyn sidewalk Saturday, police and sources said.

Police responded just after 12:35 p.m. to Van Sinderen Ave. between Herkimer St. and Atlantic Ave. in Cypress Hills after a passerby discovered the grisly sight and called 911, authorities said.

Medics responded to the scene but they were not able to determine how long the person had been dead.

The body, which was so decomposed authorities were initially unsure of the sex of the victim, was wrapped in a comforter and duct taped before being stuffed into a black garbage bag, police and sources said.

The corpse was left in front of a grassy undeveloped lot alongside a pile of garbage awaiting sanitation pickup, officials said.

Police said the release of the person’s identity is pending notification of family. The city Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Woman, 25, shot and wounded outside Brooklyn party hall

A 25-year-old woman was shot and wounded outside a Brooklyn event hall, cops said Sunday. The victim was hit in the stomach, right leg and left wrist outside Kings Studio, an event space on Atlantic Ave. near Williams Ave. in East New York about 11:55 p.m. Saturday, cops said. The victim told police she heard gunshots then realized she’d been hit, cops said. EMS took her to Brookdale ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NYPD sergeant hurt as high motorcyclist plows through checkpoint near Williamsburg Bridge in Manhattan

An NYPD sergeant was hurt when a high-on-drugs motorcyclist plowed through a checkpoint near the Williamsburg Bridge in Manhattan and knocked a metal barricade into her, cops said Sunday. Motorcyclist Brian Weldon, 36, had no license to ride his unregistered bike when he came off the bridge and encountered the checkpoint at Delancey and Suffolk Sts. on the Lower East Side about 10 p.m. ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Three men shot, one critically hurt, after spat outside Queens gas station

Three men were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting outside a Queens gas station early Sunday. Shots rang out at about 1:30 a.m. after two of the victims were involved in an argument outside the Mobil station on Beach Channel Drive near Beach 38th St. in the Rockaways. One of the victims, a 35-year-old man, was struck in his chest and critically wounded, police said. EMS took him to ...
QUEENS, NY
VIDEO: Bloods-turned-Crips member sitting in Bronx barbershop chair shot by two gunmen sharing one weapon

A gang member who recently switched allegiance from the Bloods to the Crips was shot as he sat in a Bronx barbershop chair by a pair of gunmen sharing one firearm — with both caught on video opening fire, police said Sunday. The 22-year-old victim, who is expected to recover, was getting a haircut in a barbershop on E. Gun Hill Rd. near Tyron Ave. in Norwood when a gunman wearing a black ski ...
BRONX, NY
New York City, NY
Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

