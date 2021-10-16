CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

DC Comics changes Superman’s motto, replaces ‘the American way’

By Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BDmJ9_0cTaUon800

(NEXSTAR) – Superman will now fight for “truth, justice and a better tomorrow.”

On Saturday at DC’s FanDome event, DC Comics officially announced that Superman’s longtime motto — “truth, justice and the American way” — was being updated to better reflect his international storylines and appeal.

“Superman’s new motto of ‘Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow’ will better reflect the global storylines that we are telling across DC and to honor the character’s incredible legacy of over 80 years of building a better world,” said Jim Lee, DC Chief Creative Officer, in a statement also shared to the DC Comics Blog . “Superman has long been a symbol of hope who inspires people from around the world, and it is that optimism and hope that powers him forward with this new mission statement.”

New Superman comes out as bisexual on National Coming Out Day

The DC blog post further confirmed that Superman’s new motto would be featured in not just the comics, but across “all mediums” including television, film and video games.

As noted in a 2006 article in The New York Times , Superman’s “truth, justice and the American way” motto did not originate in the comics, but rather during the “Adventures of Superman” radio series during World War II. It was dropped by 1944, but picked up again in various mediums, according to DC Comics editor Mark Waid, who was cited by the Times.

DC’s announcement comes only days after writer Tom Taylor announced that the latest iteration of Superman, Clark Kent’s son Jon Kent, was coming out as bisexual .

Taylor shared the news on Instagram , with an illustration showing Jon Kent kissing DC character Jay Nakamura.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
ourcommunitynow.com

DC Comics Confirms New Superman Attracted To Dudes

DC Comics confirms that their new Superman, Jonathan Kent, the son of Clark Kent, is attracted to men. The confirmation came after former DC Comics artist Ethan Van Sciver scooped that DC Comics would make Superman gay in their current Superman: Son of Kal-El series.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Superman Changes Motto to ‘Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow,’ Says DC Chief

Superman is officially moving on from “the American Way.” Jim Lee, chief creative officer and publisher of DC, announced on Saturday during the virtual fan event DC Fandome that the Man of Steel’s motto will be “evolving” from the well-known mantra that he fights for “Truth, Justice and the American Way.” Superman’s new “mission statement”: “Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow.” In a press statement, the company said the decision is meant “to better reflect the storylines that we are telling across DC and to honor Superman’s incredible legacy of over 80 years of building a better world.” In reality, Superman has followed several...
COMICS
/Film

Superman Officially Has A New Motto In The DC Universe

DC's flagship hero Superman is not only widely acknowledged as the first comic superhero, one of the most powerful heroes in comics (certainly in DC), and one of the most popular comic book characters of all time, but he's often portrayed as the embodiment of hope in the DC universe. While the "S" logo adorning the hero's chest was originally set to mean "Superman" or to represent the 'House of El' as of "Superman: The Movie," Mark Waid and Leinil Francis Yu's run on "Superman: Birthright" explains that the 'S' itself means "hope," deeply associating Superman with the principle of hope across the universe.
COMICS
ComicBook

DC Updates Superman's "Truth, Justice, and the American Way" Mission Statement

DC FanDome has brought no shortage of updates surrounding the DC universe, including how its roster of characters are adapted on the big screen, on TV, in comics, and more. As the publisher also revealed on Saturday, that includes an update to one of Superman's most iconic staples — his motto of "Truth, Justice, and the American Way," which originated in the Superman radio serials of the 1940s. As DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee revealed at DC FanDome, the new mission statement for Superman will be "Truth, Justice, and A Better Tomorrow", as a way of reflecting the next evolution of Superman's 80-plus year history.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Waid
Person
Jim Lee
ComicBook

Marvel's Eternals Director Chloe Zhao Explains Superman and DC Comics References (Exclusive)

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's... Ikaris? Marvel's Eternals director Chloé Zhao exclusively tells ComicBook about name-dropping a DC Comics superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Ikaris (Richard Madden) is mistaken for Superman. When immortal aliens Ikaris and Sersi (Gemma Chan) reunite with suburban dad Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), his young son recognizes the blue-suited superhero: "Dad, that's Superman! With the cape, and you were shooting laser beams out of your eyes!" But there's a difference, Ikaris quips: "I don't wear a cape."
MOVIES
IndieWire

Who Is Jon Kent? 5 Comics Worth Adding to Your Collection

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. It’s not easy being the son of a legendary superhero, but Jon Kent is stepping into his own spotlight. Although you might not be as familiar with Superman’s son (not to be confused with Superboy), Kent was originally created by Dan Jurgens for the “Convergence: Superman” series. Earlier this month, DC Comics announced that Kent will come out as bisexual in “Superman: Son of...
ENTERTAINMENT
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Comics#American Way#Nexstar#Truth Justice#The New York Times
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Words on Departing Cast Members is Heartbreaking

It turns out that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is an emotional man. He misses his fellow colleagues anytime they are away for an extended period. You probably recognize Olsen’s face right off the bat. He is well known for playing Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles. And while Olsen may play a handsome detective on the show, he’s basically a soft teddy bear when he’s off-camera.
LOS ANGELES, CA
epicstream.com

Fans Defend Elizabeth Olsen After Being Labeled a 'Racist' Following Old Catwoman Comments

Fans are coming to the aid of the WandaVision star. WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen was in the center of controversy this week and a weird one at that. On Twitter, the 32-year-old actress was heavily criticized by fans after an old interview of hers from a decade ago resurfaced online. In the said video interview with Elle, Olsen can be seen gushing over her childhood idol Michelle Pfeiffer whom she claimed should be the "only" Catwoman fans should acknowledge.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Seann William Scott?

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Seann William Scott made a huge name for himself as one of the stars of the American Pie film franchise. His character, Steve Stifler, is arguably one of the most memorable of the era and he has carved out a special place in pop culture history. Throughout the mid-2000s, Seann continued to appear in some pretty popular comedies, but by the time the 2010s rolled around he had started to fade from the spotlight. In the years since he played Stifler, lots of people have wondered what Seann is up to. The good news is that he’s still around and you’ll probably be seeing him much sooner than you think. Keep reading to find out what happened to Seann William Scott.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Sports
E! News

Director Patty Jenkins Shares Exciting Update About Wonder Woman 3

Watch: Gal Gadot Calls "Wonder Woman" Success "Amazing" Wonder Woman 3 is indeed a go and will star not one but two familiar faces. In December, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that it will "fast-track development on the third installment" of the hit movie franchise to star returning actress Gal Gadot as Diana Prince and be written and helmed again by director Patty Jenkins. On Saturday, Oct. 16, at the DC Fandome 2021 event, the latter confirmed that the new film was definitely still in the works and shared a new detail about the movie's casting.
MOVIES
Deadline

Jonathan Majors To Star in ‘Magazine Dreams’ With Jennifer Fox And Dan Gilroy Producing

EXCLUSIVE: With his latest film The Harder They Fall bowing in theaters today, Emmy-nominated actor Jonathan Majors isn’t looking to slow down anytime soon. He is now set to star in Magazine Dreams, the new bodybuilding drama from Elijah Bynum. Bynum is writing and directing, with Majors also set to serve as an executive producer on the project under his Tall Street Productions. The script was included on the 2020 Black List. The film follows an amateur bodybuilder who struggles to find human connection in the exploration of celebrity and violence. Nightcrawler producers Jennifer Fox and Dan Gilroy are on board to produce....
MOVIES
Winter is Coming

Is Eternals on Disney+? Where to watch the Marvel movie

Marvels Studios has released several major movies this year. Up next is Chloé Zhao’s Eternals, which is set to be a game-changer. Never before have we seen so many new heroes on screen in the MCU. The film boasts an absolutely star-studded cast. There’s Angelina Jolie as Thena, Game of Thrones alums Richard Madden as Ikaris and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kumail Nanjani as Kingo, and many more.
MOVIES
asapland.com

Star Wars: The New Trilogy Might Have Gorgeous “Gal Gadot”

Star Wars: The New Trilogy Might Have Gorgeous “Gal Gadot” It is said that in Lucasfilm, they are very interested in recruiting the actress who plays Wonder Woman. Although Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will arrive at closing the Skywalker saga. The franchise will go for a long time since Disney and Lucasfilm have big plans.
MOVIES
TIME

Halyna Hutchins' Death Could Change The Way Guns Are Used In Hollywood

Guns have dominated American movies for decades, with millions of fake rounds of ammunition fired off by John Wayne, Sly Stallone, Keanu Reeves, Linda Hamilton and many other action stars. But this penchant for onscreen violence has ended in real life tragedy several times throughout Hollywood history—and did so once again on Thursday, when the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed after the actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm during while filming the movie Rust in New Mexico.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple TV+’s ‘Invasion’: TV Review

There are few things I enjoy more than a good setup. I loved the beginning of Lost, when it was all questions and no attempted explanations. I like the step-ups in Stephen King books, when everything is creepy and weird and insinuating, more than the conclusions when he decides to either burn everything down or randomly introduce a character whose apparent disability is actually magic. I think the first 45 minutes of War of the Worlds is one of the best things Steven Spielberg has ever directed, and when people mention that they hate the ending, I can usually pretend not...
TV & VIDEOS
WWLP

WWLP

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy