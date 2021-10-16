Two women killed in hit-and-run in Detroit

Photo credit Getty Images

DETROIT (WWJ) Two women have been killed in a hit-and-run in Detroit.

Detroit Police said the victims were struck by a driver while walking across Schaefer Highway (15700 block) not far from Puritan and the John C. Lodge Freeway, around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect was driving a dark colored Dodge Durango, according to WXYZ.

WXYZ reports one of the women was 38, and the other was 28.

According to WDIV, the victims were sisters-in-law. They reported one of the women is survived by three children ranging from 3 to 19 years old.

The suspect remains on the run.

Police are asking for any surveillance video from the scene.

If you have any information on the crash, please call Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.