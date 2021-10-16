CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timothee Chalamet Looks Pretty Good as Willy Wonka

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo be fair, Johnny Depp did try to deal with the idea of Willy Wonka as a younger man trying to make his own way in the world. But since Depp’s movie focused primarily on recreating the original story in a different and slightly darker light, his past didn’t really get...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 1

TVOvermind

Tania Raymonde: Past and Present

It doesn’t feel entirely fair to say that Tania Raymonde is the ugly duckling that grew up to be the beautiful swan, but like a lot of kids, she did have a time in her life when she looked a little bit awkward as her facial features appeared a little too big and she might have been deemed ‘goofy-looking’ thanks to the way she was portrayed in a few shows and movies. But the truth is that she was a rather cute kid back in the day, as well as a very expressive actress that was able to hang with plenty of other actors, and she’s definitely grown up to be an amazingly beautiful woman that is now allowed to cash in on her looks as well as her acting ability. The stages that a lot of people go through in their younger years feel as though they’re played upon in numerous ways when it comes to acting, and the fun part of this is Tania has always been very convincing when being put into one role or another since from being the nerdy, excitable kind of person to being the charming individual that’s not quite a classic beauty but very close, Tania has shown throughout her career that her character is one of her biggest strengths.
Thrillist

'The French Dispatch' vs. 'Dune': Which Timothée Chalamet Movie Is Right for You?

This weekend, if you head out to the movies, you have the potential to get a double dose of everyone's favorite hypebeast Twonka (Twink Willy Wonka, for those not in the know), Timothée Chalamet. The actor, who rose to fame in 2017 appearing in both Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird, has two long-awaited and highly anticipated movies dropping on the same day.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Are Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya Movie Stars? ‘Dune’ Will Tell Us This and Much More

“Dune” day has arrived in North America. For many film enthusiasts, it is the most-awaited movie of 2021; for the industry, even in a year of unknowns, it is one of its most uncertain events. Denis Villeneuve’s take on Frank Herbert’s classic science-fiction novel vies with “No Time to Die” for most advance attention among October openings. A $50 million opening weekend would represent major success, but most estimates put it closer to $40 million or less. This month also saw “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” ($90 million), “No Time to Die” ($55 million), and “Halloween Kills” ($49 million) — three...
MOVIES
Variety

Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal on Sibling Love, ‘Women Filmmaking’ and Remembering Heath Ledger

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jake Gyllenhaal are not just related by blood anymore. This year, they’re also connected through streaming. The two siblings have both separately become members of the Netflix machine, delivering two very distinct pieces of art this year. As director and producer, Maggie Gyllenhaal takes on the world of a woman, obsessed with the dynamic of a young mother and her daughter, which prompts early memories of her experiences in the psychological drama “The Lost Daughter.” And as actor and producer, Jake Gyllenhaal stars a police dispatcher who receives a shocking 9-1-1 call in the American remake of the...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why Kristen Stewart Should Not Play the Joker

I’ll give props to Stewart for finding a diplomatic approach to the idea that fans would like to see her a female Joker, since while she hasn’t said no, it does sound as though she wants to do something that stands out as being more original than this idea might allow. The idea of gender-swapping a well-known character simply because it’s never been done is one that a lot of people are ready to get behind, but it’s also one that a lot of other people are standing against since the whole ‘just because’ notion is a risky reason to do anything in show business. In other words, there are times that such a thing will work and times when it’s best to leave what’s already been established alone since it works just as well as it needs to. Gender-swapping has even worked on occasion when it comes to certain roles, but the belief that it’s the solution to making better movies and giving women a better chance to be represented is amusing to be fair when looking back at the past, there are a lot of iconic roles that have been taken by women.
MOVIES
Best Life

Dante Basco Played Rufio In "Hook." See Him Now At 46.

Anyone who lives through the early '90s knows the movie Hook was an instant cult classic. Directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Robin Williams, Dustin Hoffman, and Julia Roberts, the fun adventure fantasy told the story of a grown-up Peter Pan (Williams) returning to Neverland to rescue his children from Captain Hook.
New York Post

Jason Momoa admits he was ‘scared’ by ‘Dune’ more than any other film

Portrayed as fearless soldier Duncan in “Dune,” Jason Momoa says he was more “scared” of the film than any other before — but not in the way you might think. “It wasn’t necessarily the role,” the 42-year-old told Unilad in an interview. “It’s more my fear, nerves of failure in front of my peers and idols.”
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Movies You Forgot Billy Bob Thornton Was In

To be honest, Billy Bob Thornton is kind of hard to forget unless he’s pushed in the background where he’s not seen as much. He tends to stick out quite often since he is a very strong character that puts himself in the middle of things a lot of times. Even when he’s an extra he tends to add more to a movie than a lot of extras do. But there are times when it becomes easier to forget about him simply because of the story or the other actors he’s with since while he is a strong character, there are others that are stronger and a little to a lot more charismatic, as Thornton tends to play a plot of characters that are either down on their luck or are kind of brutal in the way they deal with other people. He does have a wider range than this, but a lot of his best roles are those that show him being kind of a jerk. Here are five movies you might have forgotten Billy Bob Thornton was in.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Masters of Horror: Brad Dourif

Brad Dourif is a creepy-looking guy, there, I said it. But he’s also a very well-respected actor that has turned in numerous roles over the course of his life and has perfected that creepy look that nature has seen fit to bestow upon him. From one movie to another he’s actually changed his look a bit and has managed to become one of the trustworthy types that might still carry a bit of an edge to his character, but can take on roles other than those that are bound to induce one nightmare after another. It’s kind of funny that one of his most iconic roles didn’t come until well after a decade into his career, but it is worth noting that he earned a BAFTA award for his part in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. He even won a Golden Globe for new actor of the year, so the guy is good at what he does, and while he hasn’t focused on horror throughout his entire career, the one role that managed to get him noticed in a big way is the same one that was taken over by Mark Hamill in the most recent Child’s Play movie.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

10 Movies From The 90s That Were Better Than The Book

“The book was better.” If you’re a movie buff, you’ve likely heard the phrase. You might have said it. You were probably right. Most times, the book is better. I could list plenty of books that were ruined in the movies that were made. But every once in a while, we all have to admit that a movie comes along that’s better than the book. It cuts out boring stuff. A brilliant actor gives life to a character that just wasn’t that interesting on the page. Maybe it just allows the director and crew to show off some really cool effects that impress the heck out of us. There were probably hundreds of movies in the 90s based on books. Here are ten that were actually better than their source material.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Scream Queens of Horror: Drew Barrymore

It might cause some folks to bristle a bit but Drew Barrymore isn’t exactly a huge horror actress since looking at her list of credits she’s been more into drama and everything else, while horror movies have been kind of a now and then type of thing. But with the movie Scream she kind of punched her ticket as a scream queen given that her performance really set the tone for the movie and definitely surprised a lot of people considering that she was featured on the movie poster. Of course, given her star power and influence, it’s not hard to see what happened since it definitely managed to get people to watch the movie, at least in part, and it made the opening just a little better. That’s kind of how things work sometimes, those that have the biggest presence in Hollywood tend to get the opportunity to come into a movie and then disappear just a quickly and gain the benefits from doing less work than others. Obviously, the reason behind this is because they’ve already established themselves as big names, and just having them there is considered to be a big deal.
MOVIES
Variety

Emily Blunt in Talks to Star in Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie ‘Oppenheimer’

Emily Blunt is in talks to star in Universal’s “Oppenheimer,” an upcoming World War II movie from director Christopher Nolan. Though nothing is official, the casting would reunite Blunt with her “A Quiet Place Part II” co-star Cillian Murphy, who will portray the title role of J. Robert Oppenheimer in the film about the development of the atomic bomb. Blunt is expected to play the wife of Oppenheimer, the American physicist who was pivotal in the Manhattan Project. Universal Pictures and reps for Blunt didn’t respond to request for comment. Murphy and Nolan have worked together on several films, including “Batman Begins,” “Inception” and...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The Most Tragic Sidekick Deaths in Movies

There are some folks that might tell you that the death of a sidekick in a movie isn’t such a big deal, don’t bother listening to them. Sidekicks might not be the main character, they might not get all the glory, but they’re often there to make sure that the main characters look good and are also there for a number of other reasons. Then there are times when a sidekick is actually a main character that has a lot to do with the story and can affect the turnout of things and how the story will eventually go. But one thing that’s easy to state is that the death of a sidekick in a movie can be unbearably sad since their involvement with the main character(s) tends to come at a price to their health and safety since like it or not, the bad guys aren’t usually too worried about taking out the sidekicks but do eventually come to realize how bad of an idea it is when the main characters are heavily invested in the well-being of their companions/friends. Here are 10 of the most tragic sidekick deaths in movies.
MOVIES
IndieWire

How ‘Dune’ Let Rebecca Ferguson Defy Her Fears of ‘Strong Woman Character’ Typecasting

“Kate, how the fuck are you?,” the “Dune” star asked by way of introduction during a recent Zoom conversation conducted from the guest bedroom of her house in London. No one would ever mistake Rebecca Ferguson for a shrinking violet. Bawdy and instantly easy to talk to, the Swedish actress was juiced up from rehearsals for her starring role in the upcoming Apple sci-fi series “Wool.” Ferguson said she was still wearing her training clothes and “sitting on a pillow made out of an old cashmere jumper.” She’s not the crafty one, she’s quick to note. Thank her husband for that....
CELEBRITIES

