VIDEO: Vince Neil falls off stage

The daughters of music icons Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson sat front row together at Vivienne Westwood’s show! See the pics of Georgia May and Paris. Mick Jagger‘s mini-me daughter Georgia May Jagger, 29, and the late Michael Jackson‘s daughter Paris Jackson, 23, have been spotted sitting front row together at Vivienne Westwood‘s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 runway show. Georgia, whose dad fronted the Rolling Stones, stunned in a strapless gold dress with a sweetheart neckline for the October 1 show. It was adorned with gold sequins and featured a thigh-high slit. She accessorized the gown with towering black stilettos and a pearl clip in her hair.
