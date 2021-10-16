CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

VIDEO: Vince Neil falls off stage

By Darrell Jenkins
Eyewitness News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotley Crue frontman Vince Neil is injured falling off a...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
947wls.com

Vince Neil fell from stage and breaks ribs at Friday concert

During a solo show on Friday night (October 15th), Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil fell off stage and ended up breaking several ribs. Billboard reported that a few songs into the set at Pigeon Forge, Tennessee’s Monster on the Mountain Festival, Neil was trying to get the crowd to clap along to Crüe’s 1989 hit, “Don’t Go Anyway Mad (Just Go Away)” and didn’t see the gap between a speaker and the stage and fell four feet onto the hard cement. Neil’s backing band continued playing after the accident with guitarist Jeff Blando handling lead vocal duties.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Fox News

Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil transported to hospital after falling off stage during concert: report

Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil was rushed to the hospital on Friday night after falling off the stage during a performance, according to reports. The 60-year-old rocker was performing at a concert at the Monsters on the Mountain festival in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. According to TMZ, Neil had already completed a few songs before he stepped to the edge of the stage and tumbled off of it, landing on cement.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Neil
Rolling Stone

‘How I Became Nikki Sixx:’ Motley Crue Star’s New Memoir Debuts at Top of Bestsellers List

Rock and roll icon Nikki Sixx has topped the Amazon bestsellers list with his latest book, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx. The new memoir was released October 19th and quickly shot to number one on Amazon’s rock music books chart. As of this writing, it still occupies the top spot, and is also in the Top 40 of Amazon’s overall biographies and memoirs chart. Amazon Buy: The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx $20.35 While Sixx has written three other books before, including 2007’s gripping The Heroin Diaries, the new book offers a glimpse into his early years, pre-fame with...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
DoYouRemember?

Country Singer Alan Jackson Shares His ‘No Cure’ Diagnosis

Alan Jackson is best known for his country music hits. Now, he’s opening up about the reason he hasn’t been performing live much anymore. He has been battling a “no cure” degenerative neurological condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. Unfortunately, he inherited the disease from his father. The 62-year-old revealed, “It’s not...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Gene Simmons’ Wife Suffers Nasty Injury

Shannon Tweed Simmons, the wife of Kiss bassist Gene Simmon, shared a photo of her battered foot after she fell recently. She said she took a tumble but didn’t give any other details about the accident. The actress posted a photo of her swollen and bruised foot in an orthopedic...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Festival#Pigeon Forge
104.5 KDAT

Prince Jackson Addresses Comparison Between His Father Michael Jackson and Drake

The internet has been debating whether or not Drake has reached the same icon status of Michael Jackson, prompting the late King of Pop's song, Prince Jackson, to weigh in. In a recent interview with TooFab, Prince was asked about Drake, who beat a Billboard record that Michael previously held. Nine tracks from Drake's record Certified Lover Boy reached the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, a feat achieved by Thriller in 1982.
MUSIC
Audacy

Heather Locklear, 60, was told to put on fake body padding on '80s series ’T.J. Hooker’: 'I'm not wearing this'

Heather Locklear is opening up about some of the things she had to endure during the early days of her Hollywood career. On Friday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the 60-year-old actress disclosed she was asked to wear padding to augment her figure in order to play a police officer on the William Shatner series “T.J. Hooker” in the early ‘80s.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson & Georgia May Jagger, Daughters Of Music Legends, Bond Fashion Week — Photos

The daughters of music icons Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson sat front row together at Vivienne Westwood’s show! See the pics of Georgia May and Paris. Mick Jagger‘s mini-me daughter Georgia May Jagger, 29, and the late Michael Jackson‘s daughter Paris Jackson, 23, have been spotted sitting front row together at Vivienne Westwood‘s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 runway show. Georgia, whose dad fronted the Rolling Stones, stunned in a strapless gold dress with a sweetheart neckline for the October 1 show. It was adorned with gold sequins and featured a thigh-high slit. She accessorized the gown with towering black stilettos and a pearl clip in her hair.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

‘OutDaughtered’: Busby Quints Got Booed!

The OutDaughtered family was recently booed! They took to social media to let fans know what happened to the quints, and fans are pretty confused. After all, fans think that the whole Busby family is loveable, and they don’t know why anyone would boo them. So, what exactly is going on here, and what do the Busbys mean when they say they got booed?
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

Channing Tatum is flirting with Zoë Kravitz's dad on Instagram

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum just took their relationship to a strange new place, after the actor left a cheeky comment on her dad Lenny Kravitz's Instagram account. Wait, what?. Back in August, Zoë and Channing were photographed arm-in-arm in New York, sparking rumours that they were dating. A source...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved 'American Idol' Country Singer Gets Record Deal

He may not have become the next American Idol, but that doesn't mean Alex Miller isn't finding plenty of success. Just months after the Kentucky teen was eliminated from the ABC signing competition after he wouldn't stray from his country roots, Miller landed a record deal with Billy Jam Records!
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy