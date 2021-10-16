VIDEO: Vince Neil falls off stage

Rock and roll icon Nikki Sixx has topped the Amazon bestsellers list with his latest book, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx. The new memoir was released October 19th and quickly shot to number one on Amazon’s rock music books chart. As of this writing, it still occupies the top spot, and is also in the Top 40 of Amazon’s overall biographies and memoirs chart. Amazon Buy: The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx $20.35 While Sixx has written three other books before, including 2007’s gripping The Heroin Diaries, the new book offers a glimpse into his early years, pre-fame with...

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO