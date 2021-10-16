Bedford Delights on a Sunny Saturday

Another news-filled message from Superintendent of Schools Philip Conrad. Monday, October 11, 2021, is for the first time Indigenous People’s Day in Bedford. As you will recall, the citizens of Bedford voted to change the day from Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day at Town Meeting last spring. Here is an article reminder: Voters Support Renaming October Holiday. Bedford is now one of about 20 Massachusetts communities to change the holiday. During the weekend, there will be many events throughout the community and the area to commemorate the new holiday including one supported by the Bedford Parents Diversity Council.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 15 DAYS AGO