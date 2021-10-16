CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford Delights on a Sunny Saturday

By Julie McCay Turner
 7 days ago
It’s easy to see Bedford as idyllic on a sunny Saturday. Kids played a pick-up soccer game on Bedford Common or lunched at the lawn’s bright Bedford blue picnic tables. Cows ambled along Dudley Road, returning...

Movin’ On – Bedford Historical Society Packs Up for Relocation to Old Town Hall

Woburn-based Spry Moving & Storage likes to be challenged. “We are professional office movers, hospital, laboratory and equipment handlers, packers, home, and piano movers,” announces the firm’s website. But wait – there’s more: “We have relocated many state agencies, including the Registry of Motor Vehicles, Department of Revenue, the Department...
Superintendent Conrad’s Friday Update ~ October 8, 2021

Another news-filled message from Superintendent of Schools Philip Conrad. Monday, October 11, 2021, is for the first time Indigenous People’s Day in Bedford. As you will recall, the citizens of Bedford voted to change the day from Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day at Town Meeting last spring. Here is an article reminder: Voters Support Renaming October Holiday. Bedford is now one of about 20 Massachusetts communities to change the holiday. During the weekend, there will be many events throughout the community and the area to commemorate the new holiday including one supported by the Bedford Parents Diversity Council.
Letter to the Editor: An Autumn Message from Bedford’s Council on Aging Director

~ Submitted by Council on Aging Director Alison Cservenschi. October is my favorite month of the year. Students have settled into new school schedules and fall sports practices and games are underway. The leaves are changing beautifully and the hours of daylight are lessening (my least favorite part). I do enjoy that late afternoon orangey, sunset hue, and the warm feeling that it gives me.
Have You Seen a Spotted Lanternfly?

The Massachusetts Natural Resources Collaboration asks residents to be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly. The spotted lanternfly has been found in several Massachusetts towns. Mass.Gov reports an infestation in Fitchburg, with confirmed sightings reported in Concord and Billerica this summer. The spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula or “SLF”)...
James Hunt
Looking Ahead to 2029 ~ Bedford’s Tricentennial Committee Went Public at Bedford Day 2021

The committee tasked with organizing the celebration for Bedford’s 300th birthday in 2029 collected ideas from Bedford residents at their booth on Bedford Day. They raffled off some favorite Bedford items, including a Bedford flag (thanks to Boy Scout troop 194 for the donation), 2 Bedford Farms gift cards, and a t-shirt from the 275th celebration held in 2004. Entering the raffle was free, but residents were asked to share their favorite thing about Bedford.
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

