Public Health

City Officials Hit Streets To Urge People To Get First COVID-19 Shots, Boosters, And Flu Shots

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen months after the first COVID-19 vaccinations were given...

COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic also encourages flu shots

ALBION, Mich. — The Calhoun County Public Health Department hosted a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic on Wednesday in Albion. Health officials have urged the public to get their flu shots as the third booster shot against COVID-19 has become more readily available. So far, the health agency said it has...
ALBION, MI
Older Adults Urged to Get COVID-19 Booster Shot in Marin County

Marin County Public Health and health care partners are jointly urging older residents to obtain COVID-19 booster vaccinations. Marin hospitals are reporting increased COVID-19 admissions among residents over age 65 who were vaccinated more than six months ago. Booster doses are authorized for eligible groups who received the Pfizer vaccine...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Flu shots, COVID-19 vaccine and boosters can be taken at the same time

CLEVELAND — Now is the time most medical professionals are encouraging people to get the flu shot. They say it's something you'll want to have as COIVD-19 remains a threat. "The main reason is because you don't want to get sick from the flu. Even though most of us that are young and healthy are not going to have severe influenza and are not going to end up in the hospital. Anyone who's had influenza will tell you how awful it is even with a mild case that you're able to take care of it at home," said Dr. Amy Edwards, associate medical director of pediatric control at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.
CLEVELAND, OH
‘This Is A Wakeup Call’: Colorado Governor Says State Is Running Low On ICU Beds Due To COVID Cases

DENVER (CBS)– On Thursday Gov. Jared Polis announced ICU hospital beds are running low across Colorado. “Earlier this week we jumped to over 1,000 hospitalizations for COVID,” he said at his weekly COVID19 briefing. “This is a very stark reminder for anybody who thought the pandemic was over. That they could slip by without getting vaccinated, this is a wakeup call.” Currently there are just over 100 ICU beds available in the state. Scott Bookman, Director of Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response Incident Commander for COVID-19, says overwhelmed hospitals will affect everyone who needs medical care. “Surgeries are being canceled....
North Philadelphia Rat Infestation ‘Subsiding And Leaving Slowly’ After City Officials Lay Down Poison In Empty Lot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A rat infestation in a North Philadelphia neighborhood is slowly getting better as the city is making progress in getting rid of the unwelcomed creatures. Residents say they are seeing improvement and are thankful they’re getting help from the city. “That’s a blessing they are coming out,” block captain Yolanda Murray said. Murray is relieved to see the city health department helping her neighborhood after rats were running rampant in an empty lot on the 3600 block of Germantown Avenue. “They are putting poison down so they’ve been subsiding and leaving slowly,” Murray said. About a week ago, Murray reached out to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Gov. Hochul gets flu shot during COVID-19 briefing

NEW YORK (WCAX) - Despite a flattening of new COVID case counts in New York state over the past two weeks, Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday urged everyone to get a vaccination saying the virus still threatens New Yorkers every day. It comes after a federal judge ruled Tuesday that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
A couple died of covid, leaving five children behind. A relative says people called their deaths ‘fake news.’

Two days after arriving at a Fredericksburg, Va., hospital with covid-19 in September, Misty Mitchem was put on a ventilator. Another two days later, she died. Misty’s husband, Kevin Mitchem, got the news as he arrived at a separate hospital with an unshakable cough. He also had covid-19, and within a week or so he couldn’t breathe on his own, Kevin’s younger brother, Mike Mitchem, told The Washington Post.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Wait Time Between Flu Shot And Booster? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers COVID Vaccine Questions

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. Cindy wants to know, “What is the wait time between the flu shot and a booster?” The CDC says you no longer need to wait any time between getting a COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccines, including the flu shot. You can get them on the same day. JoAnn writes, “I understand people with underlying conditions can receive a Pfizer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Why Immunologists Say It’s a Smart Idea To Get Your Flu Shot at the Same Time as Your COVID-19 Booster (If You Qualify)

It's officially flu season, and while it's always been important to get the vaccine to protect yourself and others around you from severe illness, it's more crucial now that we're all contending COVID-19 as well. And if you're eligible for a COVID-19 booster—or for some reason haven't yet received your vaccine—experts say it's perfectly safe to knock both it and your flu vaccine out in one shot. (Well, two shots, technically, but you know what I mean!)
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health experts urge public to get flu shots

As the U.S. is approaching flu season, health experts are recommending that the public get flu shots to avoid overwhelming hospitals in the midst of COVID-19. The spread process of influenza and COVID-19 are similar because they are both respiratory viruses that spread through the air, according to an email from Rebecca Lee Smith, associate professor in AHS.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health officials worry not enough people will get flu shot this season

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 4 million flu shots in arms is the goal for this season, but health officials are worried that won’t be accomplished. Chief medical executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian says Michigan has set a goal as to how many flu shots health officials want people to get at the end of the season. […]
LANSING, MI

