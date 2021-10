CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Inside Carolina is at Kenan Stadium for North Carolina's Saturday afternoon matchup against Miami. UNC is hoping to close out its three-game homestand with a win over its Coastal division foe. The Tar Heels come in trying to avoid losing back to games for the first time this season. The all time series between the Heels and Canes is tied at 11-11. UNC has won the last two meetings against the Hurricanes, including last year's matchup, 62-26. The game kicks off at at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACCN. Wes Durham, Roddy Jones and Alex Chappel are on the call.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO