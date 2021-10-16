Early voting begins in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Early voting started Saturday across the metro, and voting options have expanded ahead of next month’s election. Most locations are now open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with same-day registration also available.
Absentee ballots must be received by October 28 and Election Day is November 2. A list of voting sites is available on the KRQE website .
