Early voting begins in Albuquerque

 7 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Early voting started Saturday across the metro, and voting options have expanded ahead of next month’s election. Most locations are now open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with same-day registration also available.

Absentee ballots must be received by October 28 and Election Day is November 2. A list of voting sites is available on the KRQE website .

