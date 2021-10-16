CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, AR

Fallen Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr remembered at National Police Week events in Washington D.C.

By Tristan Hill
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KfTS4_0cTaTBb800

WASHINGTON, D.C. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Officers from the Fayetteville Police Department attended National Police Week events in Washington D.C., where Officer Stephen Carr was honored along with other fallen officers from around the country.

Names of Officers who were killed in the line of duty in 2019, 2020 and 2021 were read during a candlelight vigil.

Officer Carr was one of 701 fallen officers honored at the event.

Officer Carr was killed in the line of duty in December of 2019.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
Fayetteville, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

791
Followers
958
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy