Fallen Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr remembered at National Police Week events in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Officers from the Fayetteville Police Department attended National Police Week events in Washington D.C., where Officer Stephen Carr was honored along with other fallen officers from around the country.

Names of Officers who were killed in the line of duty in 2019, 2020 and 2021 were read during a candlelight vigil.

Officer Carr was one of 701 fallen officers honored at the event.

Officer Carr was killed in the line of duty in December of 2019.

