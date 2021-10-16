CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Urges People To Get Vaccinated With Super Weekend Flu Clinic

By Annie Rose Ramos
 7 days ago

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The flu season is fast approaching, and health officials are warning of a possible “Twindemic” of both COVID-19 and the flu, especially during the winter months, making vaccination against both diseases more important than ever.

It’s why Baltimore County is holding its annual Super Weekend flu vaccination clinic.

“We need to get our vaccines, not only for COVID but for our flu shots because we do not want a twindemic,” said Dr. Gregory Branch, Director of Health & Human Services for Baltimore County.

The County hosted four clinics on Saturday and on Sunday, Oct. 17, clinics are scheduled at the Drumcastle Government Center, Lansdowne Middle School, Middle River Middle School and Pikesville Middle School, from 9 a.m. until noon.

“We’re in all the different neighborhoods, I’m quite sure we’re in a neighborhood closest to you,” Dr. Branch said.

At Drumcastle Government Center Saturday, 97-year-old Doris Hawkins was there to get her flu shot, just like every year. Her daughter, Janic Green, drove her. Green said her mother looks forward to her shot and seeing the nurse who gives it, Colleen.

“Colleen looks forward to us and we look forward to seeing her,” Green said.

And as the flu season approaches, Doctor Branch said it’s important to remember the flu fact; “frequently wash your hands, always get your vaccination, cover your cough, take time off of work and school if you are sick and if you don’t get better, seek additional help,” he listed.

Although walk-ins are welcome, appointments are recommended to get a flu shot. Residents can book a slot by visiting baltimorecountymd.gov/flu or calling the Department of Health at 410-887-3816.

COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 800 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Continue Downward Trend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 863 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths, according to state health department data released Friday morning. The percentage of people testing positive decreased slightly by 0.08% to 3.21%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the...
MARYLAND STATE
Baltimore County Releases New Opioid Overdose Data Dashboard

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski released a new data dashboard Tuesday to display detailed information about opioid overdose, both fatal and nonfatal, in the county. Officials said the new dashboard is set to expand efforts to provide information to the public and increase transparency. “Every opioid overdose death is the tragic loss of a loved one. We hope this latest dashboard not only provides residents with access to this critical information but also informs our work and the work of community partners as we continue combatting this deadly epidemic,” Olszewski said. “Many thanks to our BCSTAT data team, as well as the Baltimore County Health and Police Departments for working together to develop this tool, providing the public with access to this important data and further advancing our administration’s push for more accessible and open government.” The dashboard was developed by Baltimore County’s BCSTAT team and shows overdoses reported to police from 2017 through 2021.  Data for this year currently reports information on overdoses from Jan. through Sept. Residents who suffer an overdose outside of Baltimore County are not included in this data. The dashboard is expected to be updated quarterly and can be viewed here. 
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Two Days After Mandate Went Into Effect, The Vaccination Status Of Thousands Of City Employees Remains Unknown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s vaccine mandate for all city employees went into effect this week. Employees are required to show proof of vaccination or conduct weekly COVID-19 testing. The latest figures from the mayor’s office show that as of Wednesday morning, 56% of employees have uploaded proof of vaccination. That is a 3% increase from the previous day. But that leaves thousands of city employees whose status is still unknown. Of the city’s approximately 13,600 employees, about 5,900 of them have not provided proof that they have the shot. Cities like New York and Chicago will put workers on unpaid leave if...
BALTIMORE, MD
Volunteers Help The Baltimore Tree Trust Revitalize An Empty Space In Cherry Hill

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Volunteers are helping the Baltimore Tree Trust plant 100 trees in an empty space in the Cherry Hill neighborhood. “The Baltimore Tree Trust is really focused on increasing the tree canopy in Baltimore city,” MedStar Harbor Hospital Green Team member Joan Plisko said. The trees are being planted near MedStar Harbor Hospital in an area that will be called MedStar Harbor Park West. Eventually, walkways and benches will be added too. “We really focus on highlighting neighborhoods that really aren’t accessing those resources or have access to those resources,” Baltimore Tree Trust Communications and Outreach Manager Ryan Alston said. This project stemmed from another project at the hospital where trees were planted to help control stormwater runoff. The money to plant the trees came from a grant from the Arbor Day Foundation. The Foundation and UPS volunteered to help plant the trees. “Trees are good for the environment,” Plisko said. “They’re good for our physical health. They’re good for our emotional health. They’re good for community gathering.” The group is planting just about half of the trees right now, they plan to come back next week and plant the other half.
BALTIMORE, MD
Howard County Invites Nonprofits To Apply For $500K In Grant Funding For ‘Innovative’ Ideas

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Nonprofit organizations in Howard County are invited to apply for a share of $500,000 in grant funds to develop ideas that will support the community. In a news release Friday, County Executive Calvin Ball announced the county is seeking applicants for its Transform Howard Innovation grant program, which will award funding to nonprofits with “forward-thinking, emerging and creative ideas.” Applications will be accepted for the following categories: students, infrastructure, residents, cybersecurity and the environment. The application window is open now through Nov. 19. Successful applicants can get anywhere from $5,000 to $50,000 in grant funding to develop and carry...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Baltimore To Invest $80M In American Rescue Plan Funding In COVID-19 Response

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Wednesday announced the city will invest $80 million into the city’s health department over the next four years. The investment will finance and expand the department’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic. The move is the first in a series of investment announcements for the city’s $641 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The mayor said the investment will provide: COVID-19 testing expansion: Funding for tens of thousands of at-home tests and dedicated testing staff; Personal Protective Equipment: Funding for the purchase, management and storage of PPE; Telehealth infrastructure: Funding to help modernize “much outdated”...
BALTIMORE, MD
Three Maryland Cities Among ‘Top 100 Best Places To Live In America’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chances are you already know Maryland’s a great place to live. But did you know that Annapolis, Columbia and Frederick are among the top 100 best places to live in the U.S.? That’s according to a new study compiled by Livability.com, which ranked the nation’s best cities based on a wide range of criteria including their economies, health, housing, infrastructure, and education. Besides those factors, the study’s authors analyzed each city’s remote readiness, or how prepared it is to accommodate a workforce that works from home. RELATED: ‘Best Small Cities In America’: Nearly 40 Maryland Cities Appear On 2021 List Coming...
COVID-19 In Maryland: 717 New Cases Confirmed, 22 New Deaths

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 717 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new deaths, according to state health department data released Wednesday morning. The percentage of people testing positive decreased slightly by 0.08% to 3.36%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the...
MARYLAND STATE
