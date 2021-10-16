CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts warn of ‘twin-demic,’ encourage flu shot, COVID vaccine

By Steve Kuzj
HARLEM, Manhattan — As the U.S. continues to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, experts warn of a potential “twin-demic” that could follow this flu season.

If flu cases this year start spreading wildly while the coronavirus is still a threat, medical experts warn the country could have two pandemics on its hands at the same time.

Health experts and community leaders gathered in Harlem Saturday to raise awareness about the coming potential risks.

“We’ve got to get our shot for the vaccine, we’ve got to get our shot for the flu,” said George Hulsea, a medical professional for the non-profit Emblem Health. “We could control this pandemic if we work together and we all move forward.“

According to medical institutions, more than 700,000 people in the United States have lost their lives due to COVID-19. Compare that with the flu viruses, which on average lead to the deaths of around 20,000 to 30,000 Americans every year. When you look at it like that, the flu may not seem to be major problem, however, medical experts are worried that this flu season could be much worse than past seasons.

Here’s why: doctors say if you contract both COVID-19 and influenza at the same time, it could take a much more serious toll on you as your body tries to fight off both viruses simultaneously.

Second, because of all the social distancing, facemasks, and other health measures last year, flu cases were almost nonexistent. How does that affect us now? Epidemiologists say fewer people catching the flu last year means there are fewer people with an immunity to it this year. Basically, everyone is more susceptible to the flu now because our bodies haven’t experienced it in a longer than normal time.

Altogether, medical experts say now is the time to get your COVID-19 vaccine if you haven’t already, and also get a flu shot. Doctors say you can even get both shots done at the same time.

Medical volunteers from the non-profit Emblem Health held a public health clinic event in Harlem Saturday to bring vaccinations to the community.

“We are not waiting for people to come to us, we’re coming to them,” said Karen Ignagni, CEO of Emblem Health.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Best Life

You Need a Booster Before This Date, Virus Experts Warn

Millions of fully vaccinated people in the U.S. are now eligible for additional COVID shots months after receiving their first doses. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have authorized and recommended booster shots for select recipients at least six months out from their second shot of Moderna or Pfizer's two-dose series, and everyone who initially received Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine at least two months ago. But because the agencies also authorized mixing and matching booster doses, some people may be waiting on a specific vaccine. Virus experts are currently cautioning against this practice, saying that when you get the booster could be more important than which booster you get.
firstforwomen.com

The Covid Vaccine is Not the Only Shot That May Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19

This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it’s also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there’s something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Have vaccines caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths?

Viral image: “The vaccination campaign” increased COVID-19 deaths by 175% in one year. Here's why: A viral image that alleges that vaccines have caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths ignores the outsize impact of the virus on the unvaccinated, as well as the large and growing body of evidence that vaccines substantially reduce the likelihood of death.
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Surprising Warning

Coronavirus cases are going down. "As of yesterday, the seven day daily average of cases was about 75,500 cases per day, which represents a decrease of about 16% over the prior week. The seven day average of hospital admissions was about 6,000 per day, also a decrease of about 11% from the prior week. And the seven day average of daily deaths were about 1,200 per day. A decrease of about 3% from the previous week throughout the pandemic," said Rochelle Walensky, the head of the CDC, this morning. So what's the bad news? Cases still aren't low enough. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared with Walensky. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice from today's conference—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Kansas Reflector

Kansas opens COVID-19 booster shots for fully vaccinated adults

TOPEKA — Kansas officials said Friday the state is adopting federal guidelines for newly approved booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Thursday authorized booster shots made by Moderna and Johnson and Johnson, along with a mix-and-match approach. The agency already had signed off on booster shots of the […] The post Kansas opens COVID-19 booster shots for fully vaccinated adults appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland directs doctors, pharmacists to follow expanded rules for coronavirus vaccine boosters

Maryland health officials and pharmacies say they’re prepared to follow new federal approvals for coronavirus vaccines that will allow more people to get booster shots. Under the new approvals, anyone who received the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines can get a booster shot after six months if they are 65 or older or if they are 18 and older living in long-term care settings, ...
PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

